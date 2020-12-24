Why We’ll Be Watching “A Glitch in the Matrix” Documentary

The Matrix movies did a number on people, didn’t they? Anytime that a person is asked to question their own reality and is given a reason to believe that it might be less real than they’ve been led to believe, there are going to be plenty of people that hop on the bandwagon in order to question everything and anything that has to do with the world they perceive with the senses they were born with. A Glitch in the Matrix is another chance for people to head on down the path that allows them to question their validity as people and as real beings in a world where everything might be a simulation and nothing is as it appears to be. Just to be clear, there are plenty of people that would argue with this since the whole idea of what’s real and what’s fantasy is something that’s been ongoing for a while since people want to believe that they have a good handle on reality given that their senses aren’t expected to lie to them. But thanks to many things in this world it does feel at times as though the world has been put here to test us more often than not and that glitches are fairly common.
It’s kind of obvious that some people believe that we’re not meant to see these glitches or even know they exist, but that it does happen from time to time if we’re going by the logic of those that believe that yes, our world is in fact a simulation. If one looks at things from a practical state of mind then it’s likely that there is no agreement that the world isn’t real, that everything we’ve seen and experienced is a little TOO real at times, and couldn’t possibly be anything else. People would then argue over the idea of how certain things can happen that don’t make sense, how the world could be real if there are various instances when things just don’t add up and some things that shouldn’t happen tend to pop up now and then. Anomalies in life do happen after all, which is something that, some would argue, could possibly happen in a program that can’t account for every variable. It would also explain the main different doomsday predictions that have come throughout the years, since the end of a program or the destruction that humanity has witnessed over the course of history could be explained in many different ways.
What’s likely is that many people, even those that watch, will find a reason to argue with the assumption that we’re all just part of a grand program and only perceive ourselves as real since this is what we’ve been created to believe. If that were the case, however, it would mean that free through really is an illusion and that someone else is pulling our strings no matter how it might feel that we’re independent and able to make our own decisions. Of course, like it or not, there would be those that claim to be ‘woke’ that are able to make their own decisions since they see past the programming while so many others are still willing to follow it to the bitter and uncertain end. The level of debate to be had over this matter wouldn’t be likely to end quickly or quietly since the ideas that people have when it comes to their desired reality is that it is what they expect it to be, nothing less and nothing more. The idea of the world we live in being a simulation and the people we know, as well as ourselves, being the product of a clever bit of programming with set attitudes and set beliefs that are installed and don’t come naturally is bound to be a hard pill for some to swallow, while others, ironically, will accept it without question.
This type of documentary is something that’s interesting to think about, but it’s also something that’s a bit difficult to fall into entirely. Believing that the world is a simulation is a little too difficult for a lot of people since it challenges the idea that they’re in control of anything, and as a result, is an idea that will be discounted by many without hesitation. Those that listen to the words spoken during the documentary and grant them at least a little bit of merit aren’t necessarily wrong for doing so, but over-indulgence of this idea is something that feels as though it could easily become a full-blown argument that wouldn’t end for a while. Watching the documentary might shed a bit more light on the subject for those that need clarification, but it doesn’t necessarily feel like something that would settle the issue once and for all.