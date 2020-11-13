Home
Movies
Why We’ll Be Watching “Breach” Starring Bruce Willis

Why We’ll Be Watching “Breach” Starring Bruce Willis

41 seconds ago

Does anyone else feel like we’re taking a trip back to the 80s and 90s with the help of today’s technology? That’s kind of the feeling with Breach since the whole ‘stuck on a spaceship with a rampaging alien’ kind of routine has been done, even if there are always different ways to do it. When a ship carrying what remains of humanity, meaning those that haven’t been wiped out by a plague, is infiltrated by a shape-shifting alien that kind of brings to mind the black oil of the X-Files, Resident Evil, The Thing, and Alien all rolled into one to see what kind of mashed-up creature would come out, that’s when the fun begins. Bruce Willis is no stranger to action and adventure and even outer space, but as time has passed its kind of obvious his approach to it has changed just a bit. This isn’t Corbin Dallas trying to save the world, after all, it’s a new guy trying to help save humanity and falling back into a type of John McClane role since you can clearly hear him say that he’s going to improvise. That sounds like the best idea when it comes to dealing with an alien that can infect anyone and use their form to wreak more havoc. From an action and sci-fi standpoint, this movie already looks like it would be enjoyable if one just sat to enjoy what it is and the kind of entertainment it will bring. But it does sound wise to not try to take anything else away from it.

That’s not to say that it’s a brainless action movie, but it doesn’t exactly look like something that will require a whole lot of thought other than to try and deduce just how the crew will handle the alien threat and who will be left standing at the end. Those darn aliens that are bent on subjugating or destroying the human race for reasons known only to them are often kind of a headache to deal with. One way to take care of them as it’s been found is through naked aggression, which usually involves a high content of gunfire and in this case even a cookout or two with the flamethrower since some aliens are just stubborn and stick around even when it’s clear they’re not wanted. But it’s action, action, and more action after a period of storytelling that will no doubt introduce the main players and give people some sense of why the earth is being abandoned and maybe even why the alien is on the ship in the first place. We’ll have to wait and see for that part.

But the cast is already looking like it will be manageable if not as impressive as one might want to think since there are a few faces that people will no doubt recognize and appreciate since the cast is made up of solid and skilled actors and being led by Bruce Willis is hardly ever a negative since he’s slogged his way through bad movies and stood at the head of decent to great movies more than once and it’s evident that he’ll be in good form this time around. To be certain this might be even better than The Fifth Element (I know, cover your eyes if that shocks you) simply because it has more of a serious lean to it and there’s not an explosion of color and strange but attractive fashion in every other scene. It’s also because instead of a hilarious, screeching Chris Tucker he’ll have the fun if somewhat underrated Thomas Jane with him this time around, and it’s kind of obvious that Jane won’t be at his hip trying to get a reaction out of him. No offense to The Fifth Element, but this movie definitely looks like something that will be enjoyable simply because it’s not so colorful and will be a lot darker in nature. It’s obviously going to allow Willis to entertain a couple of one-liners, and it probably won’t be up for a lot of awards when the time comes, but it does look like a return to the action movies that a lot of people might want to see and something that will incorporate the elements it’s using in an interesting way.

An alien threat that seeks to stamp out humanity or subjugate or assimilate it usually ends up being a decent premise if the story is given the kind of attention and detail that people want to see but also isn’t made to stretch in directions that go against the grain so to speak. From the trailer, this looks like something that people might enjoy since the story doesn’t have a lot of open space to get lost in since the players are aboard a ship and can only go so far. That kind of raises the desperation level and therefore the need to keep it tight and to the point. And that’s why it could be something worth watching.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Stan Lee Tribute
Stan Lee: Remembering The Man Who Changed The Arts Forever
If The Simpsons Was Designed By Wes Anderson
Check Out The Trailer for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
Welcome to Plathville
Is The Show Welcome to Plathville Fake?
Why We’ll Be Watching “Breach” Starring Bruce Willis
OK We Have to Talk about Shark Encounters of the Third Kind
A Bloodshot 2 With Vin Diesel is Officially in the Works
It Took 40,000 COVID Tests to Finish Filming Jurassic World: Dominion
Interview: Production Designer Ryan Brett Puckett Talks Working in the Star Wars World and More
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Annie Ilonzeh
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Harry Lawtey
Mountain Dew is Releasing Its Own Cookbook
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Six Characters That Should Be Considered For Mortal Kombat 11 Pack 3
When Grand Theft Auto Becomes Rated E! For Everyone
Check Out Rambo Fight in the Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend