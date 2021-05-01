Why We’ll Be Watching Coming of Age Movie “The Get Together”

To be certain, this is kind of like watching the 90s receive an upgrade when looking at the trailer for The Get Together since there’s plenty of partying going on, people are trying to hook up, and there are all types of people at the party that are bound to make things more than a little crazy. Add in the upgrades such as Uber and the smartphones and it’s not too different from the type of parties that a lot of us might remember from back in the day. Watching the trailer makes it easy to point out the different types of partygoers that are there and what they’re bound to be doing at some point since if anyone’s ever been to a party, as a lot of us have, it’s not too difficult to point out some partiers by their habits that will emerge early on. But the fact is that The Get Together looks like just any old party movie and it’s a return to normalcy that a lot of us have been wanting for a while to be quite honest. Within the last year, a lot of folks have been missing the chance to see their friends, their family, and to just hang out with a bunch of people who happen to know the same people they do in an attempt to unwind and have a good time. It’s hard to believe that some people might actually forget how valuable that is but once a person has been to a social gathering they can understand a lot easier why it’s such a big part of life for some folks. Those of us that are introverts are likely to feel kind of out of place and almost as though we don’t belong there, but put a drink in one hand and find one or two people to talk to and miracles can happen.
So far this movie has been compared to several other titles and rightfully so since when all is said and done it’s a party at a home with a lot of people that may or may not know each other and it’s how we used to do things back in the day. Did you get all that? House parties were about as common as could be for decades since when parents were gone, or when the week was over, teens and 20-somethings were bound to play and have a good time together since that was the essence of life on the weekend, getting drunk and just hanging out, hopefully without causing too much trouble since neighbors could be called now and again for noise complaints. But as the trailer shows, the movie is about a group of people that are all at different points in their lives and are trying to do what they can to deal with this thing called life as they take a nice, relaxing Friday night to just chill and, well, see what will happen. Party movies are a lot of fun most of the time since there’s not a huge amount of expectation unless the movie is designed to be a huge blowout like Project X or Can’t Hardly Wait. Quite often a party movie will show the dangers of overdoing it and go so far over the top that people might expect every party to be like this.
The reality of it is that a get together is something that people generally put on for the sake of getting people in the same area to have a good time, relax, and just chill for a while to forget the stressors of the weekday and have a good enough time that by Saturday morning some people might be regretting the fun and others will wake up feeling tired and perhaps a little sore, but definitely glad they went. Parties of this nature are also a great way to meet new people and find those with similar interests, or just find someone worth talking to for the night. There’s no telling what a party of this nature is going to provide since every party is a little different and yet all of them are meant to be fun for those that are invited and those that just happen to show up. It’s likely that a lot of us remember those days and can probably remember attending a few parties in our own time that were anything from nice, quiet get-togethers, to raging all-nighters that didn’t end until the sun came up, if then. Oh yes, those were the ones that took a day or two to recover from, if one was lucky. But the movie definitely focuses on a single night it would appear and the things that can and sometimes do happen at a party. That’s why it looks like a lot of fun.