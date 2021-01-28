Why We’ll Be Watching HBO Documentary “Fake Famous”

It almost appears that fake fame might be every bit as stressful, if not more so, than real fame in a lot of ways, and the comedy of it is why we’ll be watching Fake Famous on HBO since to be certain, it might sound vindictive and mean, but it’s due to the overall irony and ridiculousness that the laughter is already bubbling up. Seriously, people wanting to be famous, thinking they deserve it, that it’s owed to them, that they can take the easy path to fame and simply buy their way in, is pretty funny since it implies that in the world today all one needs to do is fork over the amount of money they can afford and simply get their face plastered across the internet. Sadly though, that is the way it happens sometimes and if that kind of thing actually takes and people buy into it, then an influencer can start becoming bigger by the day as they continue to fake their way into existence. That sounds horrible, doesn’t it? We’re all real, we all have needs and we all want to be validated in some way, but trying to be famous and fake every step sounds even worse for a number of reasons, one of those being that without earning it, a person doesn’t really deserve it.
There are so many things that can be said about influencers, and a lot of them aren’t that nice since to be fair they’re a bit of an annoyance to a lot of folks that would rather make up their own mind on where to stay, where and what to eat, and what to wear, and in general how to live their life. Some folks see meaning in the life of an influencer for some reason, but in a lot of ways, their position in life is kind of pointless. Perhaps this documentary will shed some light on why people have ascribed any importance to their ‘work’ since to be fair, it does take some effort to make their lives look as though they’re even half as glamorous as they try to make themselves appear. The really disturbing thing however is when an influencer actually does strike it big and starts making the actual money that they’re flaunting, since it means that enough people have decided that they’re worth the time and effort to elevate by giving them money left and right. In this manner, one can’t help but shake their head as they wonder at the state of things in this world and how much more ridiculous they’ll get.
When showing respect to people as human beings it’s not too difficult to think that every individual deserves a certain amount of regard, but when it comes to what they do for a living there are times when one can’t help but wonder how certain professions are seen as important in any way. Writers have been lumped into this idea to be certain, but thankfully this profession is so widespread that it becomes useful in one way or another across an untold number of different jobs. An influencer however is something that feels like a joke job, something that is there if a company can afford to pay someone to try to sell other products by adding onto the marketing gimmicks that are already there. Ultimately an influencer position is extremely self-serving and appears to give the individual influencer the ability to ask for free items without really giving much back except the idea that since they’re using the product it might increase traffic for the business that produced the item or service. Does that sound a bit cock-eyed to anyone else? It’s easy to think that influencers would explain this until they turned blue in the face and still wouldn’t convince a lot of people, other than those that might need their business to take off and are willing to grasp at any straw, no matter how flimsy it might be. Learning that an influencer can actually buy their followers, meaning they’re not real, is even worse since it implies that they’re leeches willing and ready to fool businesses into offering them free goods in order to get the added likes and followers to purchase their products and services.
See how that scam works? The saddest part about influencers is that they’re not new, not by a long shot. They’re a lot easier to notice now thanks to the internet and the many different ways they can use their ability to reach an untold number of people. Now that a person can buy followers online and bump up their numbers it’s far easier to make people think that they’re that popular without having to prove it. If there’s one thing to be taken from this, it’s that influencers are still useful to a point, but pretty useless and shifty after that point.