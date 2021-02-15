Why We’ll Be Watching Judd Apatow’s Pandemic Movie “The Bubble”

There are bound to be several reasons why we’ll be waiting to see Judd Apatow’s pandemic movie, but one reason will be due to the fact that he’s pulled together a pretty impressive cast. Apart from Maria Bakalova, who starred in the Borat sequel, Apatow has also pulled in other big names such as David Duchovny, Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Michael Key, Leslie Mann, and several others that will help to highlight this movie. The Bubble, the title of the movie, will deal with a group of people that are stuck in a hotel during the pandemic, so one can only imagine what it’s going to be like from a comedic standpoint, which is another element that will make this more enjoyable since if anyone’s been keeping track, humor has been hard for some people to appreciate over the past year. In fact, humor, despite being something that comes from hard and trying times quite often, has been something that a lot of people have been taking issue with unless it’s been able to vibe with their own personal beliefs. That’s nothing new, to be honest since humor is a very subjective thing when the goal is for it to be as objective as possible since everything is fair game when bringing a humorous lean to it. And to be fair, the pandemic has served up many easy lobs that comedians have been able to knock out of the park for many reasons that have to do with the fact that it’s something that has been argued over by so many and seen to cause the most damage to those that refuse to have a sense of humor.
It’s easy to argue that 2020 made it difficult to maintain a sense of humor since there were a few things that happened that turned life upside down, and the pandemic is the one among them all that is still going on. I won’t go into politics, but unfortunately, the pandemic has entered that arena as well or has been dragged into it, or vice versa, for the worse as many might put it. But putting a comedic spin on the matter sounds like something that would require a very twisted mind to complete, but obviously, that’s not the case. The pandemic has caused a great number of people to lose hope since jobs and lives have been lost in great numbers, which means that anyone trying to produce a comedy that has to do with this worldwide tragedy might be called opportunistic and kind of sick. But there’s still a precedent for it, and this has a lot to do with the fact that humor, for all the controversy it can cause, can still be a part of the healing process as well, especially since laughter can make a person feel immeasurably better about life, even if it’s only for a few moments. Laughter is one of those things that many might not believe is worth what people say it is, but once it’s experienced and given a chance to work its magic it becomes something we want more and more since it’s a good feeling that we can still use when times are tough.
That’s another reason why a lot of people are getting excited about the prospect of The Bubble, it’s another reason to laugh and, in this case, it will be a reason to laugh at the very thing that’s been keeping people from living their lives as they normally do for a while now. It might not make the pandemic go away, but little by little, humor about something that has altered our lives in such a way robs it of the power that it holds over us. Just think about anything within the human experience that has negative connotations that might have once been deemed a little too risque to joke about. Now we joke about said things all the time or try to until those that are too sensitive to such subjects try to get such material canceled. Laughing at something negative can often rob it of the power that it’s able to exert over us, and while it’s not a perfect balm to misery and the many problems that come with being human, it’s definitely a bonus since it can do wonders when people allow it to. Having a strong and even twisted sense of humor can be a huge advantage in the most uncertain times since while it doesn’t always feel like it, a sense of humor can serve as a barrier to the world around us and the many problems that can arise from any direction. The more we laugh, the better we feel, the better we feel, the more we laugh, until both come easier and are actually capable of staving off just about anything.