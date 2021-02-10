Why We’ll Be Watching M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old”

Apparently, we can still depend on M. Night Shyamalan to deliver a thrill since his upcoming movie Old looks short and simple but carries with it a tale that is bound to hit close to home for a lot of people in many different ways. Secluded beaches in movies are often a plot device that can be positive but can also carry huge negatives as well since the whole idea of seclusion is often something that one can’t help but think is a bit dangerous in a movie since it tends to mean that you’re on your own, there’s no one coming to help, or there’s no one what WILL help. But in this story, it appears that with the line “We were chosen” that something next-level is happening. Also, the underwater opening in what looks like a tunnel lined by coral or something similar, is ominous enough that it brings to mind a story titled The Dropoff. Of course that story, written by Brian Herbert and Marie Landis, has a much different feel to it, the memory of such a passage still comes to mind. But moving on from that, the mere fact that the kids are the first to experience the effects of the beach does feel a little diabolical.
It’s very true that a lot of us take the time we have on this earth for granted. But what if we were forced to watch it all flit away in the course of a single day? One would have to watch as their children grew up, apparently without any idea of what’s happening to them since the daughter of the main couple shown in the trailer becomes pregnant at some point and doesn’t know what’s going on with her body. A person could only imagine how gut-wrenching that might be, but if this continued to happen to the rest of those on the beach it would undoubtedly prompt at least a couple of them to perhaps try and escape. Shymalan has definitely entertained us over the years with several stories but it’s fair to say that the effective nature of his movies has kind of dipped now and then, making it clear that as good of a storyteller as he is, there are still moments in which he kind of falls short of the mark that so many are wanting to see. But just from this trailer it does feel that he might have regained that edge just a bit and could be onto something that will keep his career going strong and remind people that he is still one of the more intriguing directors in show business.
Aging is something that people either tend to do with grace or attempt to stave off in various ways since to be fair we get to see what happens as the years progress each day when we look to our elders. There are good examples and there are bad ones, but the idea is that aging can be a positive or negative experience depending on one’s point of view. Some people simply don’t want to get old since they’ve seen what it can do to people and the kind of physical ailments it brings. Others accept it and realize that this is just the way of nature, that things will happen as we age, but the upside of this is that aging is a gradual thing most times and doesn’t occur within a matter of hours. That prospect would be enough to scare just about anyone, especially if it were to happen to one’s children at the same time. Imagine your kid being six years old and only an hour later nearly a decade has passed and they’ve grown into the young man or woman they were expected to be later on in life. The trailer is enough to send a chill down the spine since whether people look at aging as positive or negative the fact is that there are certain parts of the aging process that one wouldn’t wish on anyone even if they don’t happen to everyone. A good example is growing pains. Imagine experiencing ten years of growing pains in an hour, and then try not to wince if you’ve ever felt such a thing in your life.
The pregnancy shown in the trailer is still enough to cause many people to wince no doubt since it would appear that the minds of the individuals are not keeping up with their bodies, which means that they have no idea at all what’s happening or even how to alleviate it. And by then it’s fair to say that the parents might have already aged up to the point that they can no longer be as much of a help to their children, which would be even scarier. That last part is a guess, but we’ll find out more before the movie releases this summer.