Why We’ll Be Watching Nat Geo’s “Secrets of the Whales”

There’s more to say about whales than one article can cover and one special can possibly show, but National Geographic’s ‘Secrets of the Whales’ will certainly open a few eyes and will probably prove to be an affirmation to many on how appealing these gentle giants and their smaller cousins can be. Many people have been fascinated by whales for centuries, and to think that at one point they might have been deemed as sea monsters isn’t too hard simply because they are massive, and meeting one on the open ocean could have been considered bad luck if a person happened to run afoul of a tail slap from one of these behemoths. But there is a reason why there are so fewer whales in the world today, and much of it has to do with something a lot of people might know a little about, the fact that whales have been hunted relentlessly for many generations for various parts of their bodies that were prized by many people over the years. There’s not much doubt that this will be included in the narration as it will possibly be used to highlight why protecting the whales that are alive today is still important. For example, as a keystone species, the blue whale serves a definite purpose within the given ecosystem that is vital to many other species around them.
It does sound as though Sigourney Weaver will be narrating the event and James Cameron will be serving as the executive producer, so one can imagine that this is going to be quite the show since already it appears as though the footage is set to attract many a viewer and give them yet another view of life underwater and what it’s like for these aquatic mammals to frolic and simply live beneath the waves. There’s likely a lot that people still don’t fully understand about whales despite how many specials that have been made concerning them and the fact that they are important in the grand scheme of things. Whales have been used in popular culture more than once and the call to keep them safe and sound has also been present throughout the years as people have attempted to raise awareness of the fact that they are vital to the continued survival of this world. As many people already know, keystone species are what help to keep various parts of the world in balance as they serve as predators but also as important members of the food chain that give back just as much as they take, if not more sometimes.
Yet for all that, the needs, or wants, of humanity tend to override our better sense at times since the fact is that whales were hunted to such an extent at one point that they were very nearly eradicated in some parts of the world. It can be stated that whale hunting is something that has been done for generations and has been a part of various cultures, but it can also be said that certain practices also culled from the seas what they needed, without taking an overabundance that would eventually prove harmful to the whale populations. While things have been going back and forth with whale populations for years now, many folks still find the time and energy to make it known that apart from being yet another food source or being harvested for various other parts of their body that prove useful, whales are quite majestic and far more similar to other mammals than many people are aware of as they do have their own sense of community that can be observed if one is willing to do so. The notion that anything in nature is just a ‘dumb animal’ is one born out of arrogance and a feeling of superiority that isn’t well-founded given that animals have their own social structures that might be beyond the understanding of humans but are still every bit as important. This show looks as though it will be geared to give people a good look at whales and how they live, but will also cover various other points and show people that they are in fact far more than dumb animals as some might like to think.
Much like any other creature, whales have evolved and adapted in order to survive in their environment, and are one of the most impressive animals that one could study since there’s simply more to them than many people realize. While they can be aggressive and are seen as predators they’re also far more complex than this and can be seen as benevolent as well. With all the programs out there about whales, it’s still important to pay attention from time to time in order to remember why these gentle giants are so vital to this world.