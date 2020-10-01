Why We’ll Be Watching Netflix’s Animated Feature “Over the Moon”

Has anyone taken note of just how many animated movies there are on Netflix these days? There are enough out there to keep people engaged with content for days, possibly weeks, even months on end since they keep coming out, and in some ways start to repeat themselves. Thankfully there are still some that manage to differentiate just enough that they end up being worth watching since they are pretty entertaining, and Over the Moon looks like one of those in question. The story focuses on a young girl named Fei Fei who has a goal to travel to the moon to meet the moon goddess Chang’e. Upon finally getting to the moon the story goes that Chang’e is awaiting her long-lost lover and will reward anyone that can find him and return him to her, which sets Fei Fei and Chin, who stowed aboard her rocket, on an adventure that will take place in what can only be described as an alternate world that might end up being a dream, or a pleasing story by the end of the movie since there are a lot of different ways to play something like this. The story already looks like one that kids and adults will enjoy, and it does have a very pop music feel to it that kids might be able to get into.
The movie definitely keeps with the idea of space travel being a very big thing right now since a lot of movies have been leaning this way and the feeling is that space will be a big part of a lot of projects to come. It does offer a great deal of room for the imagination of many writers and storytellers to work with, as does the idea that what we see might not be all that there is considering that despite what we’re told by NASA, the different perspectives of many people might be worth taking into account. This tale of a moon goddess is one that mirrors many stories that have been told about the moon throughout the years since despite what is there to be seen and heard throughout the many tales that humanity has come up with, there’s always room for another story to join the fold. This one in particular looks as though it could be a fun time for a lot of people since Netflix has been quite adept at developing several stories that are more than capable of entertaining the masses, particularly those that are interested in and enjoy a good fairy tale-type of story that can deliver a moral of some sort.
Some might say that forcing movies and shows to have morals to them and to teach a lesson of some sort isn’t always necessary, and they’re half-right to be certain, but the idea of simply letting a story get out of control without having any redeeming qualities to it is a bit irresponsible of the storyteller since like it or not, stories are how our society grows. The denial of stories and their purpose in our lives is akin to stating that society exists in a vacuum and simply formed overnight and was created by those that share simple values and core beliefs that have no basis in anything but human nature. That’s about as ridiculous as it gets really since stories and legends are how our societies were founded in many ways, and how we have a civilization that stands as it does today. Some might call storytellers non-essential since in this day and age we don’t tend to base our society off of the current stories that are told nearly as often since each society that is currently standing already has a strong base and a set group of morals that many people can agree upon. But the fact is that the stories and the tales that helped civilizations to grow and expand are still necessary to be kept up, which means storytellers have a tremendous responsibility to get people to believe and to entertain them with thoughts of other worlds, other realities, and imaginative premises that might one day inspire others to come along and do the same.
Over the Moon is bound to be seen as a magical journey interlaced with a bit of science fiction that will bring a lot of joy to people that want to be amazed and therefore will be able to get behind a well-crafted tale that shows a great deal of imagination and could possibly be a great inspiration for many others that will take this story to heart and find a way to devise their own in time. If nothing else it’s bound to be a great family movie that kids and their parents can enjoy since it looks like a lot of fun.