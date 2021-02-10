Why We’ll Be Watching Nintendo Docuseries “Playing with Power”

Some folks can still remember back when video games were pretty much non-existent and would have been considered a product of science fiction, while others can remember when Nintendo first started to rise and make itself known. The upcoming docuseries titled Playing with Power is going to be covering as much of that impressive rise as possible while detailing just how the company came to exist and how it’s managed to stay afloat for so long as its competitors have continued to pace it throughout the years. Whether five episodes will be enough to tell the full tale or not is hard to say, but the docuseries will be featuring Sean Astin as the primary narrator and will utilize the presence of several other notable individuals over the course of the series. Appearing on Crackle Plus, the series is bound to attract plenty of interested gamers that would be glad to sit and listen to how one of the biggest names in gaming has managed to exist for so long, and what it took to reach this current era intact. Given the level of competition that Nintendo has had to deal with in the past few decades it’s very easy to think that there might have been moments when selling out to the highest bidder might have been the best deal. But by holding on and holding out it became evident that Nintendo was bound to stick around for a while to come.
The stories that are bound to be told already sound as though they’re going to be informational as well as anecdotal, and will no doubt enlighten a number of gamers and other interested individuals as to what the rise of Nintendo was really like and what happened to make this one of the most successful gaming franchises in the world. When one considers how long Nintendo has been around and how much they’ve had to deal with when it comes to competition it becomes very easy to think that things might have been fairly tense around the company at certain times while it could have been more than a flush during others. As of right now, Nintendo is still one of the biggest brand names in the world and has grown to encompass more than just the gaming system that it made so famous. The merchandise alone is enough to make one think that the company has been in the black for a long time now, though without being able to access such figures it’s hard to say for certain. But given that Japan currently has a Super Mario theme park it’s very easy to think that the company hasn’t been hurting all that bad for some time.
For a company that’s been in business for so long one might think that five episodes might not be enough, but until we get to see just how comprehensive the docuseries is it’s better to hold off on judgment just in case things do turn out to be as impressive as they’re being made out to be. It will no doubt be interesting enough to watch simply because it’s bound to tell people a few things that they didn’t already know and make it clear as to why Nintendo is still around without folding up its tents and packing it in a while back. There was a time when it almost felt as though Nintendo would be heading out to pasture at one point, but it’s obvious that such a thing didn’t happen as things turned around in a big way and the competition became the ones to give up and give in. Does anyone recall when Sega made their huge rise and a certain blue-furred hedgehog was stealing the thunder of a favored red hat-wearing plumber? For a while, it did feel as though Sega and others would eclipse Nintendo and make certain that it would be coming in last for a while before it finally folded up. But eventually, things did turn around and as of now Nintendo is more than just a contender, it’s one of the major companies that has continued to revolutionize the gaming industry, and it’s been tearing things up in a way that one can’t help but think will be tough to match and harder to beat in the years to come. It can happen, of that, there’s no doubt, but it’s going to be a serious fight if anyone tries.
As of right now, the docuseries is slated to come out on the 1st of March, which doesn’t leave too long between now and then. Thankfully there’s plenty to watch across the wide range of streaming services, and it’s easy to think that people will be keeping this date on their calendar in order to be on hand when the series starts up.