Why We’ll be Watching Opioid Crisis Film “The Crime of the Century”

Connecting a dollar value to integrity, ethics, and morality is abhorrent to most until the money is laid out on the table for those that are being sucked into the business, yes, the BUSINESS, of taking care of people. It sounds cruel and churlish to say such a thing and to realize that it’s how people look at the opioid crisis that was perpetrated by so many that were seeking a living and didn’t care if it came at the expense of those who were in dire need of the medication that was being abused to such a horrendous degree. A lot of us know at least one or two people that have ended up taking opioids for one reason or another and have even been likely to know someone that became hooked on the various pills that have been pushed for years now by those that are seeking to line their pockets with the money that has come from the mass sales of these manufactured miracle pills that take away the pain and common sense of those that they’re prescribed to. There have been many lucky individuals that have either been able to resist the pull of the drug or have found their way back after becoming addicted, but the indictment of those that have pushed the drug for so long became something that people weren’t willing to forget. At one point though the problem is that one has to ask, who needs to shoulder the blame, Big Pharma and the representatives entirely, or the many doctors and patients that have worked the system to keep the pills flowing? The answer isn’t so cut and dry as people want to imagine, but more than a few will look to Big Pharma, those that sit at the top of the heap, as the guilty party.
They’re not entirely wrong to do so really since the fact is that the problem does start somewhere, and it’s often in thinking that supply needs to be so much greater than the demand. That’s another sticky issue to deal with since the truth of the matter is that the actual need, not the DESIRE, does fluctuate, but the need, the want, will almost always rise since people that become addicted to pills will want more, and more, and more, and won’t think of the consequences that come with their desire. Thinking that this is a simple matter that one show will take care of is naive, but getting a better look at the opioid crisis in order to understand it is something that might help future generations realize what’s been going on and why it’s important to stop such cycles from continuing. The sad part about this is that like most things, human nature will seek to keep such businesses running based on several factors, one of those being that if things were to shut down in any capacity that people would be out of jobs, families would suffer, and the guilt that would be heaped upon those that are causing such locations to shut down their operation would be great, as would the guilt that might come from the knowledge that pain medication such as Oxycontin would no longer be a viable option for those that are in genuine need for it. This isn’t likely to happen any time soon since as anyone should be able to guess, those that make money from this drug and its use aren’t going to want to slow the cash flow that comes as a result.
The Crime of the Century is set to go into what people guessed and might have even known about the opioid crisis, and to gauge what their responses and roles within the crisis were when it became an issue. There’s bound to be a great deal of confusion, anger, and even resentment created by the show since as I mentioned, there are likely a LOT of people in this country that can recall someone who was touched by the prescription drugs that ran so free among hospitals and were often prescribed in doses that felt certain to kill those that were taking them for the pain. So many people started abusing the drugs at one point that the issue reached epidemic levels that had to be addressed finally, and as anyone can guess, fingers were being pointed in a big way and many were even going so far as to blame the victims that overdosed or abused the drugs instead of Big Pharma and the doctors that prescribed the stuff. The opioid crisis was a mess, and the aftershocks are still easy to feel to this day. The sad part is that it’s not bound to go away, and people will continue to use, abuse, and turn the other way as opioids continue to be produced.