Why We’ll Be Watching “Outside the Wire” with Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie has been given a big chance to shine over the years, and this isn’t his first time doing so on Netflix since his upcoming movie, Outside the Wire, is already looking like it’s going to be action-packed, even if we’re having to guess at what’s going to happen. Plenty of movies that follow this line of reasoning tend to start off showcasing the main character, who in this case is a younger man that’s been sent to serve with a captain that’s special in a very obvious way considering that he’s a cyborg that’s been tasked with eliminating any hi-tech threats that are found outside the perimeter, hence the title Outside the Wire. Just looking at the trailer so far it’s kind of easy to indicate that something is going to happen that will spark a betrayal, or there’s already a betrayal in place that will need to be uncovered and dealt with as Mackie and his costar Damson Idris search for a ‘doomsday device’ that is supposedly one of the biggest plot points in the movie. The trailer shows a lot of action but doesn’t really go into the story that much, but given that there’s another month until we get to see the movie land on Netflix it’s likely that there will be plenty more to talk about and another trailer at least to figure out what else is going on.
Anthony Mackie has definitely been making a big push in the action department over the years, and it’s only grown since his time in the movie The Hurt Locker, though he did have a few other roles before that. His first movie appearance in 8 Mile with Eminem wasn’t exactly an action flick since he played a privileged individual that tried to act like a street hood and was called on it in the last rap battle. Ever since The Hurt Locker though it’s been easier to take him seriously as an action star since he’s been getting better with each role that’s come after. His time in the MCU has thus far been well-received and is set to continue when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes to Disney+ next year. His time in Altered Carbon also set him up nicely for this role since he’s had more than enough experience when it comes to action movies at this point to be considered a veteran of this genre. Some might want to see Mackie complete a few more big successes on his own, but the fact is that when paired with someone or on his own as a lead, Mackie is a proven crowd-pleaser that only needs a little help to carry a story.
So far the movie looks like a visual display of action on just about every front and a great bit of special effects that will end up keeping the attention of a lot of viewers since that, coupled with Mackie’s acting, should be enough to satisfy a lot of people given that he’s improved quite a bit since the early 2000s. Looking at the guy’s filmography makes it evident that he’s been more open to taking on different roles but has definitely been doing his best to get into and stay in the action roles that help a lot of people to get noticed. The fact that he made his way into the MCU was a big jump for his career and it’s been doing well for him so far. The story behind this current character though is something that’s yet to be revealed since it appears that Netflix is keeping their cards close to the vest on this one, which is all well and good since the more of a surprise we’re given the more likely it is that people will want to hang around once they start watching. There’s always the possibility that it won’t be quite as good as we’re hoping, but it’s better to hope for the best and prepare for the worst, right? Plus, with less being explained and only a portion being shown in the trailer it does feel likely that there’s more that will be unveiled right before the movie releases.
One guess about this movie that does make sense is that a young soldier will be called in, he’ll have to adjust to the way his commanding officer does things, he’ll have to adjust that his CO is a cyborg, and he’ll be told by more than one person that the guy isn’t like the rest of them, doesn’t think like the rest of them, and will have to come to grips with these differences. This level of mistrust is bound to play a big part in the movie and as a result it will either help them bond or keep them apart, with the former being a lot more likely. But hey, that’s just a prediction.