Why We’ll Be Watching “Parallel”

Imagine the possibilities that would open up if one found a way to traverse parallel dimensions and could bring something back to improve their own standing in their dimension. The only issue appears to be that it would cause a rather disturbing ripple across the dimensions as it’s mentioned that each time a person goes back the timelines appear to reset, no doubt to account for the changes that have been made. How disruptive would that be, and how likely is it that someone would cross a very dangerous line and go too far? The premise behind Parallel has been seen in different ways in different movies over the years, but this is one of those that tackle the subject in a manner that feels a little closer to the explanation that people might want to see since the story of four friends that find a hidden attic with a mirror that can grant them access to realities that are theirs, but not theirs, swiftly becomes a story that is bound to encounter a few tangles along the way. The wonders of imagination and the places it can take us usually need to factor in the idea that humanity is either not ready or not responsible enough to handle such things and will usually start to lean one way or another when it comes to using and abusing the type of possibilities that are shown in this movie.
The imagination needed to come up with the possibility of parallel universes had to come from somewhere though, as many ideas that humanity has come with over the years are so insane that one can only think that there’s more to the idea of making up myths and legends to explain the world around us and how it works. Some would go to the deep end by stating that somewhere, deep within the human subconscious, where many people can’t hope to understand it, there are memories of the many things we imagine, and these in turn fuel the ideas that are continually being brought forth, no matter how outlandish they are. It would make sense to be certain, but many people want to believe that they have a firm grip on the world around them and will embrace what is mundane and known rather than think about what might happen if there were other planes of existence that we know next to nothing about. Parallel is one of the many ideas that would appear to make mention that there is so much more out there that humans have yet to access, and there’s probably a good reason for it.
The stark truth that the movie delivers is that without limits, humans don’t know when to stop, well at least some humans don’t. As I said, some folks like to think that they have a good grip on reality, no matter if they’re given another glimpse of something that they don’t understand but find enticing. There are folks that might look at a parallel universe and say something along the lines of ‘neat’ but never take it any further since they don’t want the responsibility that such a thing comes with. Then there are those that will no doubt see this as an opportunity to do something great and will end up taking things too far. Humanity comes in all flavors obviously and trying to state that every human would react the same to such a discovery as a parallel dimension, the truth is that some would run from it without hesitation, while others would seek to use it in some way to impress, command, or subjugate those around them if such a thing became possible. Those are only a few distinct possibilities, but they cover vast ranges of how people might react to the discovery of something such as this.
This is definitely on our list of ‘must watch at least once’ movies since it looks interesting enough to give a once-over and will no doubt raise quite a few moral questions that people should hopefully be able to answer. After all, the idea of being able to change something in your personal life through an alternate dimension while still having to deal with a supposed ripple, or reset effect would be kind of interesting since some people are bound to barely skim that dimensional ‘pond’ while some folks might go trampling the metaphysical waters, thinking only of what they can do and what they can gain from this experience. Parallel actually made the festival rounds back in 2018, but it will be coming out for people to watch on December 11th, so it’s not too long until we get to sit and imagine what it would be like to discover the possibility of dimensions beyond our own, and how such a discovery can go horribly wrong.