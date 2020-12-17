Why We’ll Be Watching “Shadow in the Cloud” with Chloe Grace Moretz

Maybe it comes from having seen enough action movies or maybe it’s something else, but some movies are becoming a little predictable since the formula keeps being followed in a big way. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be looking for Shadow in the Cloud with Chloe Grace Moretz all the same since saying that every movie follows a set formula is like saying that every painter is out to make the same type of painting. There are plenty of differences that make each movie unique and there would appear to be several moments that make this movie stand out as well since Moretz’s presence on a plane named Fools Errand is a bit of foreshadowing that can’t help but be noticed as it’s made clear that she’s carrying very precious cargo even though there’s no hint at what it is in this trailer, and if it’s revealed in the movie it almost feels like it might be kind of a disappointment given that the big reveal for stuff like this often falls well short of any expectations. The movie still looks like it will be worth a serious look since, for one reason or another, Moretz almost always appear to come into a movie as a character with a serious attitude and need to prove herself in some sort of impressive way.
The point of this movie, one of them at least, is that she’s attempting to keep her package from strange but obviously vicious creatures that are trying to infiltrate the craft and possibly relieve her of the parcel for their own reasons. But what’s also evident is that the movie is going to defy the realm of belief since watching her fall from the plane only to be boosted back into the plane through the same hole she felt through by the explosion of another plane below makes it clear that we’ll be rolling our eyes at this movie no matter how much we enjoy it. Even in a movie that’s bound to be mostly action, many people will hopefully realize that this isn’t really how the concussive force of an explosion works and that it will be a fun effect simply for the movie since throwing belief to the wind is kind of necessary sometimes. Since it’s an action movie we’re probably going to just say ‘whatever’ with a mild laugh and move on as the movie continues to roll. Who knows, it could show up on one of GQ’s videos showing how things really are and how they work, in which case the movie might get a lower rating just for this one little thing.
But if action movies went by the rules all the time things might be kind of boring since it does feel as though our heroes wouldn’t be nearly as impressive as they’ve been over the years. It’s not certain whether Moretz wants to be counted among that number, but she’s certainly gaining that kind of reputation since taking on the role of Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass movies made it evident that she’s cut out for it. The fact that she plays a pilot/engineer/gunner/fighter isn’t entirely realistic in the time period that this movie is set in, but it’s bound to be impressive since it’s a way to show that women are in fact still pushing into the action genre as much as they can, and in some cases are proving to be extremely fun to watch since they bring a different dynamic to the genre that’s putting a different spin on a lot of stories. This one looks as though it could be uniquely interesting since thinking about fighting hand to hand inside and around a plane while it’s in the air is something that most people would scoff at since in the real world it’s simply not possible given the surroundings that one would find themselves in this type of movie. But we’re still bound to watch since it’s action, it’s fun, and it’s something that will be great to sit and enjoy simply because it’s meant to be an action movie, not anything too groundbreaking or vital to society. That’s the great part about some action movies, they’re simply there to be enjoyed and experienced by the audience, without taking too much from them until later on, when speculation and reflection really start to set in.
Of course, if you feel the need to speculate about every action movie it might be that you can’t just enjoy what’s there without seeking the deeper meaning behind it, and might need to chill just a bit and really cut loose. There’s plenty of time for speculation and discussion later, just sit back, grab the popcorn, relax for a bit, and watch the movie for what it is. You can argue over what it means later.