Why We’ll Be Watching The Beastie Boys Documentary

This shouldn’t even be a question of ‘if’ since it’s the boys, the boys, the Beastie Beastie boys! Anyone that’s been around long enough to understand what the group was all about should be able to get that reference since back in the day the Beastie Boys were among one of the best groups around and their fame lasted for a good long while before things started taking a downward turn. Even now several of their songs are still appreciated when they come blasting out of the speakers for people to jam to since they have a sound that manages to transcend generations and has entertained music lovers both young and old for decades now. As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb has announced, Spike Jonz, a good friend of the trio and someone that’s worked with the Boys for a number of years, will be working with the surviving members Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond to bring this documentary to the people and remind the fans of the greatness that the Beastie Boys represented for so long. As most fans will already know Adam Yauch, one of the founding members of the group, passed away in 2012 from cancer of the parotid gland and lymph nodes. He fought as long as he could and was noted for turning vegan as per doctor’s orders but eventually the cancer managed to get the best of him. Adam’s passing was noted by many celebrities both in the music and entertainment industries and even now it’s kind of a hard blow to remember since it meant that the Beastie Boys were never going to be the same.
For those of us that have ever been a fan or even managed to get down to the sick jams that the Beastie Boys laid down throughout the years it’s enough to think that watching the documentary isn’t necessarily the right thing to do but it’s definitely bound to be interesting to find out more about a band that other musicians looked up to while they were on their way up. It was amazing really when I was younger to realize just how long the Beastie Boys had been around and how long they’d been influencing pop culture and the music industry in such a profound way. It’s easy to admit that the first songs to catch my attention were tracks such as Brass Monkey, No Sleep Till Brooklyn, Whatcha Want, and even Girls. Sabotage and Intergalactic were definitely a turning point in their careers and a new sound that helped them to stay relevant and it worked in a big way since their legend only grew when it came to music as those that had been following them for years continued to do so and with renewed vigor since it was obvious that the Beastie Boys were still one of the hottest groups around.
The documentary is supposed to be coming to Apple TV near the end of April but will have a limited showing in IMAX earlier in the month for those that want a much more immersive experience. Lake Schatz of Consequence of Sound has more to offer on this subject. For the rest of us waiting a little while for the documentary to come out won’t be that much of a hardship since many would gladly wait till the end of the year or even later for a chance to see more about one of the greatest groups to ever come along. It’s very easy to see how subjective this is since some folks don’t care much about the Beastie Boys or even recognize what they’ve done for pop culture and the music industry, but for the fans it’s bound to be something special since learning more about individuals that were able to come in and do their thing while still getting signed to a big label the influence that they held over others was enormous. They were the type of trio that came in swinging for the fences and while they weren’t always super successful they stuck around long enough that their sound was eventually picked up by the masses again even as their older stuff was brought back thanks to nostalgia and a desire to embrace what was once again seen as popular. In a sense the Beastie Boys popularity came and went throughout the years since their songs never really died out but were drowned out on occasion as the landscape of the music industry continued to change. It’s a cruel business as a lot of people have seen but it’s also one where those that tend to shine the brightest are those that don’t quit just because the going gets rough.
Again, some folks might not care and will look at this documentary as just another way to find some faded glory for an older group, but for the fans it’s bound to be something great since no matter how much they already know this look into the lives of the Beastie Boys will surely open some eyes.