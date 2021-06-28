Home
Why We’ll Be Watching “The Loneliest Whale”

There’s a definite argument to be had here since those that want to protect whales and study them for various reasons and those that live on whaling are at odds when they shouldn’t be since once upon a time, whaling was a very common trade and it until it became a streamlined operation it didn’t pose a threat to the seagoing mammals. Once anything becomes an industry though it’s easy to see how the supply will run short before demand. The call of the 52-hertz whale though is something that appears to have raised interest in a big way as those that wanted to save the whales suddenly cared and the idea that whales do sing made it even more apparent that they should be saved and that they had value beyond the constituent parts that were used when they were caught and cut to pieces. One note to mention before going on is that people don’t really care about anything until someone tells them ‘you should care’ and gives them either a solid and very good reason or simply tells them something that will convince a person that yes, they should care about what’s going on.

The idea of caring isn’t the problem, it’s caring only after someone tells you that this or that is important. Some folks will go on a crusade just to be a part of something, and some will take up a cause because they have a very limited understanding of it but everyone is doing it so it must be a good thing. The reasoning behind why people follow certain trends and causes is mind-boggling, but this time around it’s a good decision since the preservation of the whales is something that should be taken seriously. Whales are after all-important to their given ecosystem as they serve a very important purpose and without them, it’s easy to say that things would get of whack very quickly, and it’s even possible that there would be no way to replace their niche in the food chain since they occupy a very important spot.

The fact that whale song can travel so far underwater is amazing, but to think that there’s a single whale of a different species out there that’s sending out its own sounds and is still alive is pretty impressive as well. Many people have a different outlook on whales and several of those that are seeking to save the whales and do whatever they can to raise awareness of their importance tend to take this role very passionately. The idea of helping animals in the wild has been a driving thought for many years now since humanity has been one of the most devastating forces to any species of animal for longer than anyone can possibly remember. Whaling used to be a very big industry, but as one can imagine the practice has done a great deal of damage over the years as the whale population has gone done in a very big way. There’s no doubt that this show will go into some detail on this since it’s fair to say that a lot of people have their own opinion on whaling and the practices of those that lived long, long ago.

The truth is that whales do need to be saved, studied, and observed to keep them from disappearing since their place in the ecosystem is too important to let them be lost entirely. Beyond that they are very interesting animals that people don’t know enough about apparently despite the years of study that have been put into the matter. Those that watch programs such as this are typically those that have an interest in whales that might one day blossom into something else, or might be something that is interesting in passing and won’t be used much in the days after. But the interest that holds those who actually want to know more is bound to expand in a way that will show a person exactly what they want to see and know about these marine mammals that make them so intriguing. Whales have been around longer than many realize, and like many creatures of the sea they have taken a very big role in how things have changed and how they’ve managed to create a balance that involves many other creatures around them.

Whether you watch this show for fun or for another reason it’s fair to say that anyone who does watch stands to learn a bit about the whales that will be on display, particularly the whale that’s been spoken of in the initial seconds of the trailer. Learning as much as possible about these animals is important for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that they’re a part of this world and deserve that much respect.

Tom Foster
Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


