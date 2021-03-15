Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “City of Lies”

Just in case anyone was wondering, people are still following Johnny Depp after the disastrous freefall the actor appears to have been experiencing in his career thanks in big part to his divorce from Amber Heard. But the issue of who killed the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur is still something that a lot of people have been willing to debate about given that the senseless murders managed to cause a lot of controversy among those that believe one thing or the other when it comes to the motive that made this happen. Revisiting the act in movies and TV has been seen as another way for people to continually debate what they believe happened, but it’s also been a story that has lent itself quite well to Hollywood. Whether people want to believe the story that’s being told is up to them, especially since quite a few people have their own theories on what happened and why. But City of Lies returns to the scene decades later to attempt to find out the truth and why such a thing would be covered up. Murder doesn’t necessarily need much of a reason to happen, but when a person doesn’t want anything trailing back to them it would appear that some folks are willing to do just about anything to create a mess that ensures that tracing it back to them is nearly impossible. Couple that with the fact that the LAPD has been among the most hated departments in law enforcement for so long and this case was bound to become a muddied and nearly impossible case to manage.
But again, the big question here is whether Johnny Depp, who is still a great actor, is going to earn a bit of redemption among some fans, since like it or not, his career is taking a pounding that would rightfully worry anyone. The fact that his stance concerning social and political issues hasn’t helped anything over the past several years, though many people have continued to stick by him. City of Lies looks to be something that might keep Depp on the level but could also manage to keep him in favor of many fans that might feel that he’s on the edge and about to tip over. The loss of his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and the difficulty in trying to get him back into the conversation of another Pirates of the Caribbean movie does leave a lot of people wondering if he’s going to last that much longer as the years continue to roll on. That might sound a little over the top, but the truth is that Depp hasn’t exactly been restoring a good deal of faith in himself over the past few years no matter that public opinion of his time with Amber Heard is that she caused as many problems, if not more than he did during their marriage. Saying that he’s squeaky clean and has no faults would be highly inaccurate, but stating that he’s not the devil that some folks have made him out to be would be wise.
But back to the movie. The amount of conversation surrounding Biggie Smalls’ death managed to become blown out of proportion to such a degree that decades later it’s still something that can inspire the level of discourse that has been seen. Unsolved cases are an issue without a doubt and trying to find out why this happened so long after the fact is bound to be more than a little difficult. But revisiting the matter is bound to divide people since some might want to move forward and not give as much energy to the matter, while others might want to dig back into the past and get as dirty as they need to in order to make something happen. The trouble with bringing up the past is that a lot of people are bound to wonder why this is a good idea, and some are likely to push back in a manner that wouldn’t be deemed acceptable by a good deal of society. The death of the Notorious B.I.G. is something that people have been debating for a while, to be honest, and if nothing has come of it at this point it’s hard to see how anything is going to happen that several sets of eyes have missed for years. Of course, the counter to that is the fact that each new generation of police detectives might see something that the previous generation didn’t, which could yield something that was up until that moment hidden away.
City of Lies is bound to be an eye-opener for a lot of people, but for some, it might be a return to a sensitive subject that they were ready to let go of, until now.