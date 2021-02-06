Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Cosmic Sin”

Bruce Willis is sure doubling down on the sci-fi lately, and this time he’s taking Frank Grillo along for the ride as they get ready to suit up and take on what looks like a real threat that can create portals to better travel through space. It also looks as though this new threat might be able to infect human beings, which would make it look a little too much like Breach, a 2020 sci-fi movie that Willis starred in recently that’s currently available to watch. If someone would have said that Bruce Willis was going to dip this far into the sci-fi genre a while ago some people might have listened and others might have laughed since for a long time he just hasn’t appeared to be the type since he’s always been more Die Hard than anything. But people do change as they get older obviously, and as the years continue to pass by it looks like Bruce is changing things up from the hardened cop roles as he keeps coming back for one movie after another, a move that makes a lot of people wonder just what he’s doing since he’s been a big star for so long that picking his roles has been something that people would assume he could do at will. It’s not really known, but if Bruce Willis is in financial trouble and needs to keep working then it’s not something that’s been spread around.
The movie itself looks fairly interesting since it almost feels like a cross between Ender’s Game, Edge of Tomorrow, and possibly a buddy movie since it feels as though Willis and Grillo are going to be sharing one-liners back and forth at one point. There does appear to be some humor in the trailer so it’s fair to think that there might be plenty of the back and forth banter in the movie. One thing about Willis’ movies is that there’s usually some time for a bit of banter back and forth between various characters, especially when it’s something that might be touted as a serious threat but seeks to bring in someone that is considered to be a bit too old for the mission they’re being given but are still being requested because they’re one of the best around at what they do. That also appears to be the gist of it, since the common belief is that the best person for the job is going to be the one that’s sought out, as those that come in second and third are usually those that people don’t want to depend on. That’s kind of how it works in real life too, or at least that’s how people hope it would work.
It’s bound to be a movie that’s worth at least one viewing since Willis is still amusing to watch sometimes, but in his advancing years, it does feel that he’s giving up quality for quantity and has been content to star in one clunker after another. That’s not unkind to call the many direct to video movies that he’s starred in over the years, since Willis has been a great talent for too long to be doing this. But then the thought that maybe he’s happier doing this does creep in and one can see how it might be more about comfort than anything else. Saying it’s not about the money feels inaccurate since he walked away from The Expendables 3 when Sylvester Stallone refused to pay him as much as he wanted. However, that does kind of make a person wonder what in the world he’s doing then since there’s no possible way he can be making that much for the movies he’s been doing as of late. Some might think that his reputation has taken a dive, and it might have, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to do what he wants and coming up with roles that are starting to blur a bit. Maybe that’s a little too judgmental, but until we get to see the movies it’s easy to think that Bruce is starting to become pretty comfortable in taking roles that don’t challenge him as much and let him fall back into the same rhythm he’s enjoyed before. Upon watching the trailer it’s kind of obvious that the characters he’s played in the past are going to help out with this part since between his Die Hard, Fifth Element, and other days it does feel as though he’s going to call upon all of that to complete this role.
It’s still worth a look no doubt since the effects are bound to be decent enough to make it pop just enough that people will be entertained. Plus, Frank Grillo is kind of on his way up it feels, so maybe that will be another big help.