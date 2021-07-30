Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Habit”

The reason for wanting to watch Habit isn’t necessarily to watch Bella Thorne getting freaky while stoned out of her gourd, in the movie at least, but to see this crazy ride eventually ends since right now it feels necessary to root for, well, anyone but the characters that were seen in the trailer since even without knowing the whole story yet, this looks like a female empowerment movie from the dark side that’s amped up on something a lot stronger than whatever the characters are selling. It also looks as though more than one person in the movie is bound to underestimate the actual lunacy and strange but overwhelming drive to get paid that the three women have. Apart from that, this movie looks like a trainwreck that’s going to sprawl from beginning to end, and people are likely going to love it for Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale if nothing else. The idea behind this movie had to be something along the lines of ‘hell with it, let’s do it’, or something similar since imagining how this would play out only a couple of decades ago is easy. To be fair though, it’s likely that there are still plenty of people who might react the same today when seeing the involvement of religion in any way.
But along with the story that’s kind of unveiled, the odd camera angles tend to make it clear just what can be expected with this movie, since it’s going to be a bit of inspired lunacy along with a healthy dose of deviant behavior that will drive a lot of people wild and grab their attention in a few different ways as the habit-wearing young ladies go about their business of trying to procure the money they owe a very upset and obviously desperate drug dealer. The rest of the movie simply looks like it’s going to be focused on the three ladies doing what they can to get paid and possibly get off the hook without having to lose a dime.
One thing about movies that show some form of female empowerment is that a lot of them can be construed as positive in some way, no matter how it has to be twisted to show the upside. But for one reason or another, the trailer makes it hard to think that this type of empowerment would be good for anyone, including the three women that are seeking to have a good time and possibly get rich quickly or just survive. There’s no doubt that someone could justify it in their own way, but from this standpoint, it looks as though this is a movie where no one is in the right and the only way to judge who the best person is, not exactly the GOOD guy, is to say that the person still standing at the end will be the best at surviving, and will get the prize of being able to walk away, possibly a little richer, but definitely, or hopefully, grateful for getting away with their life. It’s just a hunch, but there’s a lot to say that this won’t be the case since the last person to walk away will still be every bit as cocky and clueless as several people in this trailer appear to be.
It looks chaotic, that’s one reason we’ll be watching it, since chaos is sometimes far more interesting than order, even if they both tend to move in the same direction no matter how opposed they might be to each other. Chaos tends to just do whatever comes naturally, even if it makes a huge mess of things that has to be cleaned up eventually before something really bad happens. A chaotic movie is different for everyone, but it’s definitely something that can be a lot of fun if a person can let go of their inhibitions, sense, rational thinking, you know, that pesky stuff, for about an hour and a half to two hours. That’s not asking much, right? It might be what’s needed to get through this movie since just looking at the trailer is enough to widen a person’s eyes noticeably as we’re given an idea of nuns being bad and a lot more.
Overall this doesn’t look like it will be boring, but it might be highly offensive to some folks. There’s just one thing to say to that, and that’s ‘oh well’ since throwing an opinion in any direction is going to offend at least a dozen people these days, so one might as well roll out their idea and just go with it. The premise of young women behaving badly isn’t a new one, but it’s definitely an attention grabber that a lot of people know how to use to their advantage. In a movie, it’s almost a sure way to gain at least a few minutes’ worth of attention.