Why We’re Compelled to Watch “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

It’s not enough to call this movie disturbing since the main thrust of it is to show how a life was essentially destroyed by fame. It sounds very fair to state that a lot of people probably don’t even know the name of Bjorn Andresen simply because they’ve never seen him or watched anything that he’s done, at least not knowingly. But watching the trailer almost makes one feel as though they should watch this simply because anything else feels like peeking into a life that was taken away when Bjorn was still just a teenager and not yet ready to face the rigors of the life that were going to be thrust upon him at a young age. Much of the content that’s apparent in this project isn’t to be found in a lot of literature that’s there to be found on Bjorn on the internet, but it does feel as though he became so famous so fast that he lost the whole scope of what it really meant and had to adjust quickly or find himself lost amidst the chaotic aspects of show business that can overwhelm a lot of people. The fact that his sexuality was questioned by so many people due to one of his earliest roles might have made him think twice a time or two, but sticking around was obviously the best option since he’s been in the business for quite a while.
One thing about this movie that’s bound to rub a lot of people the wrong way is that Bjorn was very sexualized when he was younger since the director that went looking for the most beautiful boy he could find made no apologies when he was making his selections. There’s no doubt that people are going to have something to say about this movie and will voice their opinions and concerns without reservation, but like always there are going to be questions and points of view that some people won’t be able to abide since the thought is that once someone is tired of something and of age there’s always the chance that they can find a way to change and better their situation in some way. But then again, many would argue that if a person is conditioned to behave and react a certain way that it’s extremely difficult to change in that manner, which has been proven more than once but has also been used as a very widely accepted excuse that keeps people from taking any kind of personal responsibility.
The feature will show Bjorn and what he’s had to go through, and people can make up their own minds as to whether or not his life has ever been his own responsibility or if what was done to him over the years was unavoidable and absolves him of any responsibility in his life. Some would say that of course it does, since having a hard life is beyond the scope of understanding for many people given that they might not want to understand what others are going through and couldn’t possibly step into the shoes of another person. There will be those that will argue that Bjorn could have stepped away at some point and called it quits to try to pick up his life and live out a decent, quiet existence, but as one might imagine, such voices would likely be shouted down since the tone of this project is already indicating that Bjorn will be the person to show sympathy and empathy for since from a young age it was his life that was taken over and exploited to such a degree. There’s no denying that part, but thinking that he never had a choice is pushing it a little too far since every star that finds that they’re being exploited does have a choice, especially if they’re old enough to be on their own. Some might fear losing whatever show business has given them, while others might think that they can endure whatever the business has to throw at them. The latter way of thinking is what can wear a person out quickly and without mercy, while the former is a little pathetic simply because having to work a regular job versus having your emotional and mental state wrecked beyond belief shouldn’t be much of a choice.
But it’s true, some people stick around because of the money and because they do crave fame even if they don’t like the side effects that come with it. We’ll get to learn more about Bjorn when the program releases on Netflix, and hopefully some people will be able to say something other than it’s ‘great, insightful, and provocative. Seriously, it won’t hurt individuals to state the truth of what they feel and how it relates to the subject at hand.