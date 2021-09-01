Why We’re Excited For Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl is an upcoming cross-over game featuring some of Nickelodeon’s most iconic characters being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Lands. Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl is a new game from Nickelodeon that puts together some of their most iconic characters into a game that may or may not be familiar. Well, it will be familiar. All-Star Brawl is very similar to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. So imagine that, being able to take some of your favorite Nickelodeon characters and being able to take them to the battleground in this huge cross-over event. Not to mention that you will be taken to some of the series most iconic stages to have your epic battles. That’s why we’re excited.
It’s not their first crossover
Nickelodeon is no stranger to cross-over games. They’ve released multiple cross-over games that featured different styles of play and different characters. One of our most fond memories of these is Nicktoons Unite! Nicktoons Unite! was one of Nickelodeon’s first attempts at crossing through worlds. It mixed the worlds of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, The Fairly Oddparents, Danny Phantom, and Spongebob Squarepants. The game played like a 3D action-adventure platformer and took you to the worlds of these characters while they sought to fix a mistake brought about by a portal gun that Jimmy Neutron had created. The game was popular enough to spawn three sequels. They all had their own unique story and were fun for fans of the series. It included Nicktoons: Battle for Volcano Island, Nicktoons: Attack of the Toybots, and Nicktoons: Globs of Doom. Nickelodeon has also released several brawling games on mobile services so it’s no surprise that they are finally bringing their skills to console.
Characters Announced
Here is the list of characters that have been announced thus far.
- Zim – Everyone’s favorite alien is back. After receiving some decent attention, the Invader Zim series is back on the scene. It’ll be fun to hear Zim’s iconic quotes and hatred for humans in this cross-over brawler.
- The Loud House
- Lincoln Loud – The Loud House is a series that just announced a new movie on Netflix which is why putting Lincoln Loud is a genius move by Nickelodeon. He will be newly relevant and attract fans of the movies to the brawler.
- Lucy Loud – Lucy is the seventh child of the Loud family and one that is always blending into the background. It’ll be interesting to see if this is incorporated into her character.
- The Ren & Stimpy Show
- Powdered Toast Man – Powdered Toast Man is probably one of the characters we’re most excited to play. A superhero based on the cereal of the same name, we’re excited to see how many of his moves Nickelodeon is bringing to the brawl. Can we get a Pastor Toastman skin maybe?
Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
- Oblina – Oblina is one of the smartest characters in Aahh!! Real Monsters and also has the ability to shapeshift into different forms. We’re excited to try her and see what shapes she’ll bring to the fight.
- Danny Phantom – Danny Phantom is one of the most beloved Nickelodeon characters out there, and one that hasn’t seen much attention since his show stopped airing. We’re excited to see him back and in a game. Hopefully, his ghost powers are enough to make him a viable character so that fans of the series can make quick work of their foes.
Hey Arnold!
- Helga Pataki – Helga is back and she will stop at nothing to get to her dearly loved Arnold. It’ll be interesting to see this highly obsessive character and how she will fight her way through the brawl.
- Rugrats
- Reptar – Reptar is making an appearance! Reptar has appeared multiple times throughout the Rugrats storyline so we’re excited to see what he’s capable of.
- SpongeBob SquarePants – Spongebob SquarePants of course had to make an appearance. As Nickelodeon’s most iconic character there is no way he’d miss the party.
- Patrick Star – As Spongebob’s best friend, Patrick Star will be bringing his goofy demeanor and brawn to protect.
- Sandy Cheeks – Sandy Cheeks and her intense karate skills will also make an appearance in the brawler.
- Leonardo – Leonardo and his sword should have an edge over the other brawlers considered that he received master training and has brandished his sword skills for years.
- Michelangelo – Michaelangelo will also make an appearance bringing a more light-hearted side of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the fray.
- April O’ Niel – April O’ Niel is one of the most recent additions to the brawler and we look forward to seeing just how her skills will be implemented.
- The Wild Thornberrys
- Nigel Thornberry – This one was a shocker. Nigel Thornberry will be appearing with his animal instincts and durable exterior. We look forward to seeing what kind of abilities he will have.
CatDog
- CatDog – Who remembers these furry friends? The interesting combo of CatDog will also be making an appearance.
What To Expect
If Nickelodeon can get the gameplay right then we may be looking at a new staple at video game party events. We look forward to seeing all the new announcements and which new characters will also be joining the brawl. To keep up with updates make sure to keep checking back!