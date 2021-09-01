Why We’re Excited To See More Of VHS

With Gamescom 2021 and all the recent announcements, it’s easy to miss lesser-known titles, most notably a brand new IP from Hellbent Games titled VHS. VHS is a brand new four vs one asymmetrical multiplayer game that takes advantage of the 80s retro style. We really don’t have much to go by yet for this title. They’ve released a gameplay trailer, some tweets. and a website but that’s about it. So we’re going to dissect the everything for you guys and see just how much we can learn from it. Starting with the trailer. If you haven’t already seen it you can check it out in the video below.
Back To The 80s
Off the bat we can tell that this game is going to be heavily 80s. The trailer features retro style school hallways and environments. We can see that the main antagonists of this game will be 80s horror movie inspired characters. Not to mention the heavy synth music that plays throughout the trailer. The characters themselves resemble someone straight of out Stranger Things looking for the next paranormal event to pursue. Match all this up with what seems to be a four player vs one cooperative multiplayer experience and honestly we’re excited.
The character designs look great. We love to see video games take us to fantasy worlds and distant lands but when they bring back the nostalgic factor of the 80s and pair up with scientific experiments gone wrong and werewolves, well we love it. VHS does that. Pretty ingenious name to be honest since it seems like a concept you would find at a hole in the wall VHS store that has sci-fi horror movies that have been long forgotten. The trailer also showcases some of the characters abilities which seem straight out of a role-playing dungeon in the attic of the same VHS store. Flying neon swords and old school alien repeaters. We’re excited to see just what exactly VHS is all about.
The Monsters
Hellbent Games has been very active on twitter since the announcement of the game and has given us a full glimpse at the three monsters that players will be able to control in VHS. The first is a Weaponized Amphibiant Replicant Technology or W.A.R.T. for short. It looks to be a swamp monster like character. Hellbent describes it as,”From the secret depths of the Replicorp facility, unleash the experimental W.A.R.T. (Weaponized Amphibious Replicant Technology). Wreak havoc on humanity with this chimera’s violent Leap, track prey with a super Echo, and withstand attack in Acid Armor. Evolution is unstoppable.”. So we’re excited to see just how this amphibious monstrosity will play out.
For lovers of the full moon VHS will also have a Werewolf. Hellbent describe it as, “Unleash the Werewolf and strike fear into the heart of your enemy with this mythical and maniacal creature. Terrorize high school hallways with a relentless hunt, berserk speed, and a devastating howl. Ferocious and feral, no full moon is needed to feel this ancient wrath.”. Last but not least, The Dollhouse will also be making an appearance as one of the initial monsters in VHS. The Dollhouse will hum a haunting tune as she approaches her victims which will serve to up the scare factor on this one. Not to mention that players will be pitted against her at an abandoned hotel, yikes.
Cooperative Madness
What we’re really excited for is being able to step into this with our friends. Cooperative games have seen a rise as of late thanks to streamers playing together and online play being more accessible to everyone. We hope that VHS can prove to be successful and gain a wide audience. It’s a game that shows a lot of potential. Reminds us of games like Dead by Daylight and The Blackout Club. In Dead by Daylight you have a similar system to VHS where you play as four survivors against one player controlled killer. It’s a little more intense and the way to win is pretty straightforward. You fix generators and attempt to leave through the emergency exit. We’re hoping VHS has a little more variety and allows us multiple ways of escape so that players can work towards different playstyles.
The visual style and cooperative gameplay reminds us more of The Blackout Club. Where four teenagers must embark through the late night and make their way through procedurally generated worlds and complete tasks. The Blackout Club has a deep lore that the developers have hidden into the game. Players are still trying to figure out all its secrets.
We’re excited to learn more about VHS once more information is made available to us. If you’re interested you can also sign up for their beta at their website right now.