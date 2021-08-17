Why We’re in Favor of The Cast of Tim Burton’s Wednesday Series at Netflix

Moving The Addams Family forward after so many years is something that many fans appear to be excited to see, but the casting has thus far been just as welcomed as it’s been learned that Catherine Zeta-Jones will be taking on the role of Morticia Addams to stand opposite Luis Guzman, who will be taking on the role of Gomez Addams. In terms of the pairing, it’s quite well done considering that it mirrors the most recent animated movies that the Addams’ have been seen in. It’s uncertain if we’re going to see much of anyone besides Wednesday, Morticia, and Gomez though since they’re the only ones that have been mentioned more than once since the project was brought to mind. But it would be kind of strange to leave out the rest of the family unless they’re going to be cameo characters that will show up from time to time. So far this would appear to be Wednesday’s story as she’s the main focus and the reason why the story is happening in the first place. Her move to Nevermore college is going to mark the beginning of her life as an independent young woman and already it sounds as though it will be challenging in a very interesting way.
Wednesday has for a long time been the more interesting of the siblings since with each new version of the family she’s usually been given more attention than Pugsley, who appears to be more of a follower or an individual that does his own thing when not with Wednesday. But the mystery surrounding her parents, which she’ll have to solve, is intriguing. Still, seeing only certain members of the family is going to be different and will take some getting used to since where one Addams is, the others usually come around at some point to make their presence felt.
It will also be interesting to see if Catherine and Luis will be able to take on the roles they’ve been given in a convincing manner since they’re following a few very noted performances that will be difficult to match. Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston created a pair that is still arguably the best since apart from the animated version of the couple that utilized the voice talents of Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac, so it’s intriguing to think that this attempt might be anywhere close to either of those performances. Everyone that enjoys the Addams Family has their own favorite since everyone has a different style when it comes to what they enjoy. But now that things are moving forward it might be that something different is going to be what’s needed to really sell the show. It sounds as though eight episodes have been ordered, which will hopefully be enough time to get a story built with a solid background and possibly entertain the audience enough to want more when the season is done. With the Addams’ it’s fair to say that if the performance is done in a satisfactory manner it’s very possible that a second season will be on the way before anyone realizes it.
One thing about this upcoming show is that it already sounds as though it might be stretching things in a way that hasn’t been done before in the history of the Addams’ since with Tim Burton being a part of this project it could get very dark very quickly since a lot of his projects have that inherent feeling that anything and everything could happen if he has the inclination to make it so. Since the Addams family has had dark undertones for their entire existence in TV and the movies, it’s very possible that this show could be something that will seek to utilize their darker nature and really go for something that hasn’t been done before. Where it was mildly disturbing but funny before, it could be darkly humorous this time around as it’s all depending on how Burton wants to play it out. To think that he would get bloody isn’t really that far-fetched since he’s done so before, in a comical sort of way but still with plenty of crimson liberally splashed around the set.
It’s about time to see how dark Catherine Zeta-Jones can get apparently and how truly smooth she can be in her delivery of this role since Morticia has been a favorite character of a lot of people over the years. As the matriarch of the Addams family, she’s one of the characters that a person kind of has to get right, or people are going to be quick to criticize and state that she was the wrong person for the role. At this point, it’s fair to say let’s wait and see how she does and then praise her for it since without seeing how she performs it’s difficult to say anything.