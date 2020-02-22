Why Willem DaFoe Deserves a Shot to Play The Joker

It’s kind of funny when fans ‘demand’ anything and expect to get it. If, and that’s a big ‘if’ they do get it then there’s a good chance that it means the filmmaker or the studio took an assessment of what fans were getting and decided that it was a better a idea to fix something that the fans were railing about than to ignore it. But if anyone remembers, fans have demanded that The Last Jedi be removed from Star Wars canon, and so far it would appear that Disney has had to stifle a big yawn of boredom. With Willem Dafoe and the role of the Joker though it might be wise to listen since out of any and all individuals that might be tapped to take on this role, Willem is by far one of the most physically capable since his very look tends to speak of danger at times. When he smiles it’s almost a threat in some ways since he’s all teeth and crazy if he wants to be, and in a sense he’s all Joker when that happens. His level of crazy was definitely a little too much for the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, but for Joker it would be absolutely perfect since the clown prince of crime is the kind of guy that goes around looking like an absolute nut and is the type of character that can flip on anyone without a moment’s notice. Oh yes, Willem would be perfect. As Ryan Beltram of We Got This Covered and many others might agree, this is definitely his time and his turn.
The unfortunate part is that the cast for The Batman has already been decided and adding in another villain would make it a bit crowded given that the Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman are already on the list of baddies to tangle with the up and coming dark knight. Many people are thinking that this would be perfect though since Willem and Robert Pattinson have already worked together and created the kind of on screen chemistry that’s hard to find in a pair that often when they teamed up for The Lighthouse. Since people happened to like that pairing it was only a matter of time until the connection between the two was drawn upon again in order to try and push what’s already become a popular idea. After all, Willem was apparently considered for the role of the Joker back in 1989 when Tim Burton was looking to make his vision come to life. The only problem back then was that Jack Nicholson was a slightly more popular actor and as a result the part went to him, and he did a fine job of it to be certain. It almost feels as though at that time Willem wasn’t quite ready, that his inner craziness hadn’t yet come to the forefront in a way that people would fully appreciate. Now though definitely sounds like the perfect time to put his skills to the test once again as he’s being propped up by the fans as the next successor to the madness that is the Joker.
Whether or not it will happen is still uncertain since like it or not the first movie has to do well enough to even warrant a possible sequel. If, and again we’re talking about big, looming ‘ifs’, the first movie does well enough to bring on a sequel then it could be that we might see the Joker in come through in a big way, as would be fitting for another Batman movie since featuring the Batman without featuring the Joker is just too hard to fathom since the two of them continually circle each other in the DC universe in one way or another, and in fact the Batman that Ben Affleck created was the only one to not have a direct link to the Joker apart from the Robin outfit that we saw at one point. Apart from the unfortunate alcoholism that was a big downfall of Batfleck, maybe it was also the absence of the dark knight’s most persistent enemy that people had an issue with, even if he was tangling with Superman at the time.
To be real, Willem does feel as though he would be a uniquely dark Joker, which could be what we’re needing since if we take a tally of who’s done the character in the last few decades and how they’ve done, no voice acting sorry, then so far a lot of us would still put Heath Ledger at the top, as he was about as dark as it’s gotten thus far. Jared Leto was a gangster, Jack Nicholson was a trickster, and quite honestly Joaquin Phoenix, despite his Oscar, was just depressing. Willem Dafoe however would be disturbing, and that’s kind of what’s needed.