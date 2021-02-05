Why Yelena Bolova Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

The idea that Yelena Belova could become the next Black Widow and join the Avengers might be a good reason to show her in a solo movie or give her a TV series since it would likely mean bringing Florence Pugh further into the MCU. At least, that’s the hope since Florence is a good actress and would be a valued asset that could easily be added into the MCU and given more to do with the same codename that Scarlett Johansson made popular. Maybe she’d even be doing this to live up to the legacy of her predecessor, or maybe she would be a clever plant that would seek to gain the confidence of the Avengers before doing the most damage possible. It would certainly be a great story to tell since during the Ultimates run, Black Widow, aka Natasha, was an undercover operative that ended up doing a bit of damage to the team. Black Widow’s story has changed a bit over the years to be honest, just like everyone else’s, and she’s been an enemy and an ally depending on the story and the direction that the writers took it in. But Yelena would be an interesting addition since without Natasha in the picture any longer their rivalry from the comics would no longer be possible, and it would be necessary to plug her into the story of the Avengers in another way.
With phase 4 already underway it’s likely that any new characters coming in that aren’t known about yet are going to be a surprise, which means that Yelena could be introduced in a movie or a series before she’s given her own show, which would be kind of nice. If Florence wanted to come back that would be nice, but if not then finding someone to play a female spy probably wouldn’t be a huge issue since there are likely a lot of women that could be enticed to take on this role. One thing that feels likely is that Yelena’s story would finally be revealed since it’s already been established that despite calling her ‘sis’, Yelena is not Natasha’s actual sister. That might come as a surprise to everyone save those that read the comics, but the fact is that they do share a bit of camaraderie since they both went through the same training in the Red Room, where their many skills were learned and fought for by surviving the harsh training methods that were used to create some of the deadliest assassins in the world.
If Yelena did get the chance to join the Avengers it feels that she would be an uncertain, but lethal, asset that might be a sign of the different times in which we now live since at one point the Avengers were all about not killing anyone unless every other option had been exhausted. This was often kind of confusing with some members, as Black Widow and a few other individuals were trained to kill and not worry over the moral implications of it. But this made the Avengers feel like a group that wasn’t ready to take that final step since not eliminating a threat sometimes feels like an odd measure to take when the danger isn’t likely to lessen by showing mercy to those that want nothing less than domination, death, and destruction. It’s all well and good to show mercy when it’s possible and when it won’t backfire, but it’s the kind of thing that seriously hampers characters such as the Black Widow and a few others that are willing to get rid of threats that could only get worse over time. Yelena could be a very needed asset to the Avengers that might even be able to head up another faction on the west coast maybe or create another group that would coordinate with the main group from time to time. Maybe it’s time to expand the Avengers’ roster and bring in even more qualified candidates to keep everything going. What with Tony Stark’s money still funding everything and being controlled by Pepper Potts/Stark, it’s easy to think that it might be the way to go.
There are so many directions that people are hoping the MCU will head in at this point that it’s hard to come up with theories fast enough to satisfy all the ideas that might be able to be used if the writers and Disney are willing to implement them. But Yelena would be a great way to solve the absence of the Black Widow, and if it’s done right, she could be the next individual to carry the title and create a whole new story that would be embraced by the fans. If nothing else it would be good for a TV show that might be able to last for a season or more.