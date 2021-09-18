Why You Should Play Diablo 3

Diablo 3 is an action RPG set in the universe of Diablo and developed by Blizzard. It is a direct sequel to Diablo and Diablo 2. Blizzard describes it as ” We’re proud of the original Diablo’s dark, moody atmosphere and engaging item-grabbing gameplay. Diablo II added more environmental and monster variety, more diverse classes, and several unique elements that have since become synonymous with the franchise (like gems, runes, set items, etc.). Diablo III is the inheritor of this legacy, and we’ve added even more elements to the game to keep building on our vision for the world of Sanctuary.” Blizzard really did take everything that made the original two such great hits and improved on it incredibly. They added so many different ways to play that it managed to keep the community healthy and active years after the release of the game. It’s a must-play game and one that you should definitely try. If you need any more reasons to give it a try well here are a few more to get the gears turning.
Action RPG Perfection
Diablo 3 is an action RPG that is built to perfection. The playstyle is built for fun and addictive solo play and it’s built so that players can cooperate and support each other. The simple looter dungeon formula but does it so well. The classes are fun to play as, the enemies are challenging, and the settings never get old. It’s a game that you can just put and play for one hour or sixteen depending on what kind of run you’re doing and what you’re hoping to attain. It’s perfected the dungeon looting style adventure game. Its Adventure game mode allows you to visit all the areas from the story mode but without restraints and with bonuses. Bounties are introduced to allow players to work towards rewards while completing simple quests. It’s made in a way that allows you to focus on building your character class and it is extremely addictive. We love just hopping into Adventure Mode and spending countless hours completely quests and taking down bosses hoping that the set-piece we need will land in front of us.
Multiple Classes To Choose From
Diablo 3 offers variety so that players can pick and choose from. The different kinds of classes include Demon Hunter, Barbarian, Crusader, Monk, Necromancer, Witch Doctor, and Wizard. The Demon Hunter is a ranged fighter that uses bows and criticals to make their rift runs. The Barbarian is an up-close and personal kind of fighter that prefers using heavy weapons and rage-induced abilities. Crusader is a similar fighter using hand-to-hand combat but they specialize in incantations and buffs. The Monk is a close combat fighter as well who fights using divine power and their will. The Necromancer is a fighter that invokes the dark arts and uses the corpses around him to create havoc. The Witch Doctor uses similar witchery but instead invokes the powers of nature and spirits to make themselves known. The Wizard uses spells and mage abilities to mow down their enemies. Players can choose what playstyle they which to pursue. Most Diablo 3 players will research exactly how they want their characters to perform.
Class Building and Loot
Where the characters really get deep is when players start to play for sets and different class items. Players will be able to complete bounties and turn in shards to the vendor in town to be able to gamble for these items. But once attained they change the game completely. Item sets and class builds will completely change your style of play. These are ways that players can reach the pinnacle of their characters. With specific items and class builds players can go from doing rifts at level fifteen to rifts at level eighty or a hundred easily. It’s actually impressive just how much more powerful a character can be with the correct items.
Post Game Content
Another area that Diablo 3 shines is in post-game content. Beating the story doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what Diablo 3 has to offer. Once you beat the game you will unlock adventure mode and challenge rifts. Challenge Rifts are weekly rifts that give players a set class with a set build. They then have to complete the challenge to gain rewards. Adventure Mode allows you to basically go through every story location but with new bounties and rewards. You can use Adventure Mode to farm a specific area or boss. Beating the game also allows you to enter new difficulty levels that will give you experience boosts and reward boosts. Overall Diablo 3 is a must-play if you enjoy action RPG titles and one that you should definitely check out.