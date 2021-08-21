Why You Should Play Oxenfree

OXENFREE is a supernatural teen thriller adventure from developers Night School Studio. It features multiple routes and endings based on the decisions you make throughout the game. Say the wrong things and you might stumble upon your friend’s dead body. It was released in 2016 for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One to critical acclaim. So much that it was later released on other systems as well. The developers describe it as,” a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you.”
What is OXENFREE?
OXENFREE is a supernatural teen thriller that stems from a group visit to an island and how they unknowingly open up a ghost rift. Upon opening up this ghost rift strange things begin to happen to the group and they become separated and it is up to you to reunite everyone and escape the island. You play as Alex, a teenager on a ferry to party the weekend away at Edwards Island. With you are Jonas and Ren. Jonas is your newly found stepbrother. So the relationship is still sort of rough. Ren is Alex’s childhood and stoner friend. One of her closest friends. You meet up with Clarissa and Nona at the beach once you land on Edwards Island. Clarissa is Alex’s deceased brother’s ex-girlfriend. Nona is Clarissa’s best friend and the girl Ren has a crush on. There are a lot of emotions circling the group which leads to a slight disagreement that causes them to split. Alex enters a cave where she finds a radio. While tuning the radio she manages to tune into a frequency that inadvertently opens up a mysterious ghost rift. Through this rift, the gang will encounter paranormal activity while uncovering the cryptic past of the island and the emotions that the group has been holding back.
Storytelling
Night School Studio can develop a captivating story that intertwines the lives of these five teenagers in a supernatural thriller. One that is built on the conversations you have with the characters and the interactions you have with the paranormal using your radio. It’s an interactive story.
Gameplay
Night School Studio introduces a conversation mechanic that makes adventuring OXENFREE a nerve-wracking experience. Every conversation has three choices for Alex to say. Each one will evoke a different response from whoever she is having a conversation with. Say the wrong thing and it will threaten the group’s relationship. Sometimes your response will anger half the group but be welcomed by the others. There are multiple routes your story can take and multiple endings you can end up on.
You can have the whole group hate you but survive. You can have the whole group like you but have half of them die. There are countless possibilities and experiencing with the dialogue options to attain them all is part of what makes OXENFREE have such a high replay value. Alex also has a unique radio. The one she used to accidentally open the ghost rift. Using this radio she will be able to communicate with spirits and engage with the paranormal. This will allow players to explore areas otherwise unreachable. But these areas aren’t out in the open. Players will have to find clues and explore carefully to make sure they can make the most of the radio.
Multiple Endings
OXENFREE features multiple endings. Some endings are more straightforward than others. Some just require you to keep certain relationships stable and people alive. Others will require you to uncover certain secrets around the map while maintaining relationships and keeping your group safe. The developers over at Night School Studio have said that there are still
OXENFREE is a must for fans of supernatural thrillers. An experience that will have you at the edge of your seat and questioning every decision you make. It’s a short game that once finished pokes at players to wonder what they could have done differently. It encourages multiple play-throughs. So that you can take different paths and explore different areas. Navigate conversations differently. It’s a must-play and an experience you should not miss.
To this day there are endings that have yet to be found. That alone should give players a reason to jump in. Can they discover what others couldn’t? OXENFREE II: Lost Signals was just recently announced so make sure to check out the first before the whole gaming community is talking about the sequel.