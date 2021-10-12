World War Z: Aftermath is a new game coming from Saber Interactive that improves the original World War Z and adds all the DLC plus all-new features, modes, and maps. Think about it as a sort of complete edition for World War Z. The original World War Z sold over fifteen million units and was a fun cooperative zombie killing game that allowed players to work together to stop the world from becoming overrun by zombies. It featured a few maps with certain objectives that you would need to complete before being extracted. World War Z: Aftermath will bring together all of World War Z’s original maps and even add new ones featured in Russia and even in Rome. You’ll be able to tackle these with all new characters as well. If you still need more reasons to jump in here is why you should play World War Z: Aftermath.
Gameplay
The gameplay in World War Z is simple but satisfying. You are able to pick from different classes which include “the Gunslinger, Hellraiser, Slasher, Medic, Fixer, Exterminator, Dronemaster, and all-new Vanguard class’. Each of these classes has its only style of gameplay and will aid in the battle in one way or another. The gunslinger is focused on combat and gunplay. The hellraiser has a focus on demolition and explosions. The medic is a support class that helps keep the team alive and with full health. The slasher is great for close combat and specializes in beating down zombies. The fixer is also a supporting character that allows you to help your teammate stay stocked on ammo. The exterminator class is perfect for when you need to buckle down to gun down a swarm. The drone master allows you to command your own little copter to help you as you make your way through the zombie-riddled world. We have yet to see what the new Vanguard class is capable of but we’re excited to see more when the game releases. A few other new features coming are “Experience a heart-pounding new perspective with Aftermath’s immersive new First-Person Mode option. Level up eight unique classes — the Gunslinger, Hellraiser, Slasher, Medic, Fixer, Exterminator, Dronemaster, and all-new Vanguard-class — each with their own perks and playstyles. Customize your weapons to survive any challenge, and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.”
Cooperative Play
Another reason that you should definitely give World War Z a shot is the cooperative play is done phenomenally well. You can take up to three friends to the world of World War Z where you can all work together to complete objectives and escape from the zombie outbreak. What makes the cooperative play in World War Z special is how tactical it is. It requires everyone in your team to work together and be tactical. Especially when it comes to the giant waves of zombies that will be coming your way. It is critical that every team member has a good vantage point and the proper gear set up. Especially when trying to play the higher difficulties. It takes a lot of skill and patience to be able to get through the areas alive. Not to mention that friendly fire is always on as well. So you need to be careful of where you’re shooting or you could end up leaving your team at a disadvantage before even nearing a zombie. Another aspect that makes for great team play is the presence of classes. Different teammates can pick different classes so that they mesh well together. Every team needs at least a Medic.
World of Zombies
The world-building and storytelling in the world of World War Z is incredible and extremely detailed. It’s interesting to learn the different stories that are happening in different areas of the world. Watching as hundreds of zombies use each other to climb over walls to get to you is also a sight to behold. Saber Interactive says the world in Aftermath will bring more of the same from the original but improve upon what was already loved. They describe it as “Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula in all-new story missions. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks, and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team.”. Whether you’re playing alone or with a team, World War Z is a grand zombie adventure that will leave you wanting more. The progression system to build your classes and the levels will you have to find any resources available to prepare you for the coming onslaught of zombies will have you sweating.