Why You Should Read Spy x Family

Spy x Family is an action-packed family comedy that revolves around a makeshift family that includes a spy, assassin, and telepath. It is a Japanese manga that is written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. It first started its publication on March 25, 2019 in Shonen Jump as a biweekly offering and has since collected enough material to produce 7 volumes. It revolves around a spy from Westails codenamed Twilight that is sent on the greatest mission of his life. As one of Westails greatest spies, he has incredible combat, memory, and information processing capabilities which allow him to carry out his duties almost flawlessly. Spy x Family takes Twilight from his usual comfort zone and puts him into his toughest job yet, raising a family. It’s a hilarious series of events and we’re here to tell you why you should absolutely give Spy x Family a try and add it to your weekend reading.
An Interesting Family
Spy x Family features the fake family of the Forgers. A dysfunctional family that features one of Westails greatest spies, a professional assassin nicknamed the Thorn Princess, and a young girl who has telepathic abilities. Loid Forger is Twilight, a Westails spy that has perfected his craft and mastered the art of disguise. He is able to use multiple disguises to blend into his surroundings and infiltrate enemy territory. He is assigned to Operation Strix which requires him to enroll a child into a prestigious school in order for him to get close to a dangerous public figure. Thus the Forger Family begins their crazy antics. The first order of business for Loid was to adopt a six-year-old child. So when he came to adopt Anya used her telepathic abilities to be the perfect child for Loid to adopt. Thus Loid Forget ended up with a telepathic child as his assignment. When it was time to get a wife he managed to find Yor Forger. Yor wanted a husband to disguise her job as an assassin and blend in more easily with the world. They both agreed unaware of their ulterior motives. The only one who knows is Anya, thanks to her ability to read the minds of others.
Once the family is formed is when the antics truly begin. Loid trying to cover his identity while trying to get Anya to succeed at one of the most prestigious schools in the world is hilarious. Anya is the brightest in the group but she doesn’t shy away from using her powers to keep her family together. It’s interesting to see Yor and Loid’s relationship mature and grow as they spend more time together. Seeing them grow closer and begin to form attachments to their family is heartwarming and exciting. It’s hilarious seeing Loid try to be the perfect father while Anya is out reading minds and thinking of things no six-year-old should be thinking about.
Yor’s own family is a bit of a complex mess seeing as her brother is a spy for the enemies of Twilight. Not only that but he has a very unhealthy attachment to his sister which could prove to be a challenge to Loid. We’ll see what happens as the story progresses but we are loving what we are seeing from all these characters.
The World Of Spies and Assassin’s
The World of Spy x Family has a ton of potential. It’s a war-torn city that leaves the dirty fighting to the spies and assassins leaving a lot to the imagination. We’ve already seen enemy spy families, a dog that can see the future, and even bad spies that somehow manage to make a name for themselves through sheer accidents. What else can Tatsuya Endo have in store for us?
We are more interested to see how things carry on as Loid and Yor try their best to hide their secret lives from each other. Just how long will it take a world-renown spy to figure out that the woman he fake married is one of the world’s greatest spies known as the Thorn Princess. It will definitely make for an interesting reveal. We’re interested in seeing how Anya copes with all the events that happen around her. The war and how it affects her parents. We’re eager to see what kind of other members will join the Forger family if any. We’re pretty content with having a spy, assassin, telepath, and oracle puppy in the mix.
If you need any more reasons then you should just go ahead and check out the manga for yourself and do the three-chapter rule. If it doesn’t grab your attention by the third chapter then it probably won’t be something you’ll enjoy.