Why Youtube Will Regret Letting Cobra Kai go to Netflix

It’s pretty simple really, Cobra Kai is a story that a lot of us have enjoyed primarily because of The Karate Kid and the idea that there’s more to explore if the creators are willing to keep it going past a season 3, meaning that YouTube could be losing out on something that’s bound to become another legend in its own right, and a continuation of a fan favorite that reaches back across the decades. Missing out on that kind of opportunity is definitely a face-palm moment that a lot of people might regret largely because there’s money to be made and a fan base to be continually built since the story is more than it ever was in the beginning. From the start, The Karate Kid was the story about the effects of bullying, and of course the feeling of payback. From the first movie though things kind of deviated by showing how Johnny really wasn’t the confident, cocky kid that everyone thought he was, but someone that was attempting to please a teacher that had absolutely no redeeming qualities and by all rights shouldn’t have been teaching martial arts in the first place. Where Daniel was the bullied kid in the first movie though it became evident that during the first season of Cobra Kai he’d become more of an insecure jerk that had never allowed his past to settle. His staunch denial of Johnny’s attempts to open up Cobra Kai once again were evidence of this, as he was firmly against the dojo based solely on his own experience and what he thought Johnny would be bringing back into the valley.
Amazingly though, Johnny started seeing the error of his ways as he’d grown up a little bit at least and come to realize that the old adage of “Strike first, Strike Hard, No Mercy” wasn’t exactly what he believed in any longer. This is the attitude he went into when it came to starting up Cobra Kai again, but upon seeing how it was being applied he started to change his mind, and during the second season was at least attempting to teach his students a semblance of mercy. But of course, his teacher had to emerge once again and subtly reclaim what was ‘his’, eventually taking Cobra Kai from Johnny and turning his students against him following the injury to his first pupil, Miguel. That, coupled with the death of an old friend and the responsibility he carried for his students and the betrayal of his teacher, is a big reason why Johnny will hopefully be teaming up with his former enemy to try and take his dojo back, or at least show his former students just who they’re following and why it’s a road to ruin.
YouTube is going to miss out since not only is Netflix easily accessible, but their trial period could allow a lot of people to simply sign up for free, just long enough to binge-watch the third season when it drops and then cancel the service. Who knows, maybe when season three comes out more people will join Netflix upon seeing what’s there. The only thing to do now though is wait since season three isn’t likely to come out until early 2021, which is a bit frustrating really, but kind of hard to avoid since the coronavirus managed to muck everything up at this point and people are doing their best to get back to work. Apparently the entire season has already been shot, so there’s no problem when it comes to the season being ready to go from a production standpoint. But we’re still going to have to wait for various reasons, but Netflix will be taking on the first and second seasons of the show so it will be possible for people to watch and review just what’s happened and perhaps start up the rumor mill as to what they think will happen. Right now the general idea is that both Johnny and Daniel are down in the dumps, Daniel’s wife looks about ready to leave him if he even mentions karate again, his daughter is still a question mark as to her status when it comes to getting back into karate, and as for Miguel, there’s no idea as to whether he’ll make a recovery in the next season. It’s likely that Robbie will be facing severe punishment, as will many of the students that participated in the school brawl.
Right now the story is a mess to be realistic, but it’s also built up a great deal of drama that is bound to draw a lot of people back since they want to know what’s going to happen and whether we’ll get to see Johnny and Daniel finally come to terms and bury their enmity. Plus, wondering if Elisabeth Shue will show up is also of great interest.