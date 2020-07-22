Why Zendaya Would Kill it As Nikki Bell

There’s one big, fundamental problem with Zendaya taking the role of Nikki in another Kill Bill movie, and it’s the same issue that comes from the idea of a third movie even coming out. Quentin Tarantino actually stated that he wants to retire after his next movie, and he has a couple of options on the table at the moment as to which movie that might be. Maybe this will be his final picture, but if not then it would mean that just like a lot of people in Hollywood, his words don’t mean that much. It’s true, another volume of the Kill Bill saga would be interesting since it would pit Vernita Green’s daughter Nikki up against Beatrix as she tries to avenge her mother, but it would also be a bit anticlimactic since to be certain, the storyline would have to be about more than just revenge considering that Beatrix earned her vengeance, much as Bud alluded to, and took out those that turned on her at a very high cost. It’s true, Nikki would likely be forced to earn her chance at revenge and would have to go through one trial after another to really prove that she has the killer instinct necessary to take on an assassin such as Beatrix Kiddo. But the main point of this is that if this does happen it could easily mean that Tarantino’s announcement about retiring would have been premature. Of course, it is possible that he could produce and oversee the third movie if he chose not to direct it, but how likely is that?
If Quentin did decide to give the director’s seat to another person it’s still likely that he would keep himself involved since this is one of his greatest productions after all and it’s ludicrous to think that he would stay that far from it. A third movie though still feels kind of like a stretch despite how badly some people are pining for it, largely because the second movie allowed things to wrap up in such a well-deserved way. Think of it this way, the Bride had a major issue that she needed to solve, her former companions kicked the crap out of her, her former lover thought he’d killed her, and on top of that, he’d taken her daughter from her and made the Bride think that her child was dead. That spurred on a quest for revenge that was unlike anything a lot of people had seen in a while since she was out for blood and didn’t much care who she had to go through to get it. Against Vernita Green, it was obvious that the only reason she didn’t continue the fight when Nikki walked in was out of some sense of mercy that overrode her better sense at the moment.
She even made mention that Nikki could grow up and try to kill her later, but a lot of people might have felt that this was just another part of the dialogue, something that could be meaningful or could be dropped as needed. The thing about Tarantino though is that very little of what he does is allowed to go without meaning and his dialogue has been praised more than once (I’m still not sure why) by many people that feel that it’s natural. To be fair there are some moments in which the dialogue is smooth, natural, and quite normal for what a person might expect in any given situation. But perhaps it’s because I’m not a diehard Tarantino fan or because I’ve heard the difference between natural dialogue and what’s in my head that it’s hard to believe this since whatever is going on in Tarantino’s head is what’s calling the shots and when it comes to the dialogue, this is likely just as true. People can praise him all they want really, he’s done enough to deserve it and earn every accolade that comes his way. But a third Kill Bill movie does feel a bit extraneous if only because it doesn’t appear to have the same kind of storyline that the first two movies did. Obviously that’s not a bad thing, but it’s also a concern since the third movie would need a killer script that would elevate it more than enough to keep it from looking like a tagalong movie to the first two.
A lot of fans are clambering for this it sounds like, and to be reasonable it’s not the worst idea in the world, especially with Zendaya in a starring role. But it’s enough to hope that those that are thinking about this and think again and do their best to make certain that this is the course they really want to take. After all, Kill Bill vol. 2 had a pretty decent ending.