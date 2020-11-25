Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Wil Willis

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Wil Willis

8 seconds ago

Wil Willis is best-known for being the host of the History Channel series Forged in Fire. During his time on the show, which originally aired from 2015 to 2019, Wil became very popular among viewers. He also hosted the spin-off series Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges which premiered in 2020. However, when it was announced that “Beat the Judges” would be coming back for a second season, viewers noticed that Wil was absent from the show’s promotional materials. Apparently, it looks like two-time Forge in Fire winner Ben Abbott has taken over the hosting role, and lots of fans aren’t happy about Wil’s departure Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Wil Willis.

1. There Is No Information On Why He Left The Show

So far, neither Wil nor the History Channel have mentioned anything about why he decided to leave the show and there’s a chance neither side will ever address the situation. There’s a chance that it could have something to do with contract negotiations or it could simply be due to the fact that Wil wants to spent more time at home with his family.

2. He Has A YouTube Channel

Most people wouldn’t consider Wil a YouTuber seeing as how he hasn’t posted anything in several years, but he does have a YouTube channel. Wil started the channel back in 2007 and has only uploaded three videos over the last 13 years. Surprisingly, however, the channel still has more than 32,000 followers and nearly six million total views.

3. He Loves Cars

He may not be a mechanic by trade, but Wil is definitely the kind of guy who likes to work on his car. When Wil isn’t working you can usually find him fixing up his classic Chevy Nova. In an Instagram post about the car he revealed “I emptied and replaced the old fuel, changed the oil and filter, fogged the cylinders, inspected the hoses, radiator, belts, plugs, wires, fluids, and just about everything else except the damn tires.”

4. He Has Acting Experience

Most people are familiar with Wil’s work as a TV host, but hosting isn’t the only on camera gig he’s had. Wil also has some acting experience under his belt. His page on IMDB says that he has four acting credits, two uncredited movie appearances and two roles in short films.

5. He Is A Veteran

Like many people, Wil wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with his life after he finished high school. Since he came from a military family, he decided to join the military himself. During an interview with Inverse he said, “I left the army in 1998 and I joined the Air Force, where I was a Pararescueman until 2008.”

6. He Studied Screenwriting

Working in the entertainment industry is something that has always interested Wil Willis. So even though his time with Forged in Fire has come to an end, I doubt we’ve seen the last of him. In fact, according to his LinkedIn profile, he studied playwriting and screenwriting at the New York Film Academy.

7. He Is A Father

In addition to being very busy in his professional life, Wil is also a devoted family man. He has been married to Krystle Amina since 2017. Sources also reported that he has two other children from a previous marriage. Although they are in late teens/early 20s, he continues to have a great relationship with them.

8. He Considers Himself To Be A Nerd

Most people probably wouldn’t look at Wil and think of him as a nerd, but he isn’t afraid to admit that he has a very nerdy side. He was a big fan of Dungeons and Dragons when he was younger and he spent a lot of time reading the books. He is also a big comic book fan.

9. He Loves To Stay Active

Wil’s days in the military may be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s abandoned the active lifestyle he’d grown accustomed to. Physical activity is a part of Wil’s daily routine and he loves to get creative with his workouts. He enjoys doing things like going hiking and doing other forms of outdoor training.

10. He Was Born In Portugal

Many people will be surprised to know that Wil was born in Portugal. While talking to Inverse he said, “I was an Air Force brat. I was born off the coast of Portugal and we moved to Texas when I was about 2 years old. Then to Florida when I was about 5, and then to California when I was 8. I graduated from high school in Northern California.”


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

How “The Neighborhood” Is Addressing Issues of Police Brutality in Season 3
The Five Biggest Days of Our Lives Betrayals of 2020
Two Scout Troopers Ponder the Meaning of Free Will in “Existential Troopers”
A Waiting to Exhale TV Series is in the Works at ABC
The 10 Most Glaring Disney Movie Plot Holes of All Time
Why Oracle Deserves a Solo Movie
Escargore: A Terrifying Horror Comedy: For Snails
Regina King Makes Directorial Debut with “One Night in Miami”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Wil Willis
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garrett Powell
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Hargrove
10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Lafferty
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare