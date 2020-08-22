Will Hochman is the kind of actor who can do anything he puts his mind to, and his resume definitely reflects that. From the big screen to the small screen to the stage, Hochman has done it all and he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon. Although many of his on screen roles have been relatively minor up until this point, 2020 has proven to be a big year for Hochman. He has a few projects in the works, including the upcoming film Critical Thinking, and he’s definitely about to get his time to shine. If you’re not already a fan of Will’s work, you definitely will be by the time the year is over. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Will Hochman.
1. He Has A Degree In Economics
Will is somewhat of a late bloomer in the acting world. He isn’t someone who grew up acting or attending drama camps. Instead of studying drama in college, he majored in economics and earned his bachelor’s degree from Colby College in Maine. Even though acting wasn’t the main focus of his college studies, it’s where he got his first chance to perform in a theater production of The Crucible.
2. He Grew Up Playing Sports
Acting may not have been the main focus of Will’s childhood, but there were other things he was passionate about. Will was always a very athletic kid growing up and he was involved in several competitive sports. He played baseball and basketball for many years.
3. He’s From New York
Will was born and raised in Brooklyn and the culture of New York City has played a big role in the person he’s become. Fortunately for Will, New York City is also one of the best places to be if you’re looking to start an acting career, especially in theater.
4. He’s Always Dreamed Of Being An Actor
Despite the fact that Will didn’t get involved in acting at a young age, acting is something that’s always been on his mind. He told Broadway.com, “As a kid, I’d be lying in bed at night and imagining myself doing the talent shows in middle school or like auditioning for the plays and never did. I was too afraid. ”
5. He Loves Doing Yoga
Will loves his career and is thankful that he gets to live his dream every day, but that doesn’t mean that work doesn’t get stressful from time to time. Like everybody else, Will needs to find time to unwind and one of his favorite ways to do that is to practice yoga.
6. He Enjoys Taking Pictures
He’s made his living by being in front of the camera, but he also likes to be behind it as well. Photography is one of his passions and he has been getting more and more involved with it. During his interview with Broadway.com, he shared that he inherited an old film camera after his grandfather’s passing and he’s been using it to capture all sorts of memorable moments.
7. He Injured Himself Before His Audition ForThe Sound Inside
Getting injured usually isn’t a good thing, but somehow, a basketball injury managed to work in Will’s favor when he was in the process of auditioning for The Sound Inside. Prior to his chemistry test with Mary-Louise Parker, Will fractured his foot and had to be put in a case. However, he was so determined to get the role that he hobbled into the audition anyway.
8. He Would Love To Work With Leonardo DiCaprio
Will has already had lots of great opportunities in his career, and he’s look forward to even more in the future. He loves collaborating with other actors and Leonardo DiCaprio is at the top of his list of people who he’d love to work with. Will grew up watching DiCaprio’s work so it would truly be a full circle moment to get to work with him.
9. He Wants To Learn Music And Dance
Learning new things is one of Will’s favorite ways to stay busy outside of work. Since he has spent so much of his life playing and watching sports, his next goal is to learn something completely different. Two of the things he would really love to learn how to do are play piano and dance ballet.
10. He’s Working On Writing A Play
Will, like many actors, is interested in being behind the camera as well. He’s already written, directed, and produced a couple of short films and it looks like he’s also hoping to get into theater. He told The Bare Magazine, ” I’ve been developing a play in the last year and theoretical physics has a part in it.”