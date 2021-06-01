Will Shazam 2 Suffer Or Benefit Without Black Adam?

Zachary Levi recently took to his social media and confirmed that Shazam! Fury of the Gods has started shooting. That’s exciting news, considering how well the first movie was received. The only real downside is that we have to wait all the way till 2023 for it to come out. Boy, that seems like a long way ahead. I think when it comes to this particular superhero, it just feels like we can’t wait for his movies, because Billy Batson has to be a kid. It’s a vital element to his character and it shapes who he is. He’s got to be the most unique superhero out there because of that reason, not to mention he’s exactly what every kid wants to be. What kid doesn’t just want to say the magic word and just transform into an adult superhero?
That’s really the heart behind Billy Batson and why Shazam! is one of the best movies in the DC Cinematic Universe. Young Billy Baston is still a young kid and he definitely thinks like one. He’s naive and reckless, but he’s also willing to see the good in everyone. No matter how evil that person is, Billy Batson will still try to do the right thing and help them. Remember the Justice League Unlimited cartoon? That was back when he was being called Captain Marvel but in the episode “Clash”, he was a firm believer in Lex Luthor’s supposed redemption. He even supported his run for presidency, much to the chagrin of Superman.
This led to their epic clash and Captain Marvel’s subsequent resignation from the Justice League. Right before he quit, he explained to the League why he never chose to act worse than the villains he fought and that he believed in giving people the benefit of the doubt. Unfortunately, we never saw him again in future episodes, but he sure made an impact in the one he was in. Just imagine what his reaction would’ve been if he saw the true colors of Lex Luthor. There should’ve been a team-up with him and Superman. Oh, and it’s probably good that DC started calling him Shazam, you know, because of the other Captain Marvel in Marvel. I think that name suits him more anyway.
So after I watched Shazam’s episode of Justice League Unlimited, I really became fascinated with the character. I mean, this was an actual kid who was getting away with transforming into an adult superhero! He had the power of gods and could even go toe-to-toe with Superman. But after his little speech in the end, it really made him stand out amongst the other Leaguers. His naïveté made him easy to fool, but it also made him the kind of person even the veteran Leaguers could get behind. In Billy’s eyes, everyone deserved a second chance.
The Billy Batson we got in the 2019 Shazam! movie wasn’t quite that, but spending time with his foster family certainly changed him. This version of Billy cared more about finding his mother than anything else, but once he learned the truth about her, he chose to fully embrace his Shazam persona and protect his foster family. It was a good start for Billy’s character development, because now he can become the Billy Batson we all know. All he needs to do now is fight his archenemy, Black Adam.
Speaking of Black Adam, it’s clear by now that he probably won’t be appearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Although he was briefly referenced in the first movie, it looks like Shazam won’t be crossing paths with him just yet. The villains we’ll be seeing in the sequel are two lesser-known DC villains. The first is Hespera, played by the great Helen Mirren, and Kalypso, played by Lucy Liu. Are these the only two villains we’ll be seeing in the sequel? I personally don’t think so, but still, why isn’t Black Adam coming to fight the Wizard’s second champion? That has always been one of his main motivations, so why hold off on him a second time?
Okay, I think the obvious answer is that he’ll be getting his own movie, with the Rock once again flexing his muscles and doing a lot of fighting. Unlike the Fast and Furious movies, this time he’ll actually have a reason for having super strength. I’m very stoked for his movie, but since Black Adam is the archenemy of Shazam, I think their inevitable encounter should happen soon. So why isn’t it happening in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Better yet, will the second Shazam! suffer without the presence of Black Adam?
On one hand, I would say yes, because I really want to see Black Adam face off with Shazam. However, I do appreciate what DC is doing with the character, especially since the biggest star in Hollywood is playing him. By giving him is own movie, they’re establishing him as a significant character in the DCEU. And since they’re doing that before having him meet Shazam, it allows Black Adam to really become his own character. In other words, he won’t just be another villain Shazam has to fight. We won’t know how Black Adam will be developed in his solo movie, but I’m guessing he’ll be a seriously brutal anti-hero, in contrast to Billy Batson’s flippant and lighthearted Shazam.
We also have to consider how Shazam himself will change in the sequel. This time around, he’ll be spending more time with his foster family, and he’ll probably get softer as a result. This could also lead to him becoming the Billy Batson who prefers to see the good in everyone. If he becomes that person by the time he meets Black Adam, it will make for a very interesting interaction. The young and still inexperienced Billy Batson will come at Black Adam with his naive and joking manner. That probably won’t sit well with Black Adam, but he may not want to kill him. With Black Adam becoming a more significant anti-hero character in the DCEU, it’s possible he will learn to respect Shazam and even form an alliance with him. That would be rather unexpected, wouldn’t it?
But let’s just say that they do. Remember in the first Shazam! when Mister Mind wanted to form an alliance with Doctor Sivana? This alliance could very well lead to them forming the Monster Society of Evil. They could pose as a serious threat to the Shazam family, but with Black Adam helping them, they would have a much better chance. I honestly think that’s what DC is setting us up for. If that’s the case, then I’m willing to wait for the inevitable Black Adam and Shazam encounter. But come on, who doesn’t want to see him fight Superman?