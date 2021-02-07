Will the MCU Crossover with Star Wars?

People are bound to get excited for an MCU vs. Star Wars crossover no matter that Kevin Feige has already said that he doesn’t see a need for it right now, and there’s a reason. It has to do with the idea that the idea of bringing the X-Men into the MCU at this point was also said to be much further down the line, and yet we’ve seen Quicksilver in WandaVision’s latest episode, and not the Aaron Taylor-Johnson version, but Evan Peters, who was a true mutant and member of the X-Men in the last couple of movies. This might be something of a tease or it might be a shift that people have been wanting to see in the MCU since the absence of the X-Men has been noticed, even if by the time the Fox merger was over and done with it was too late to include them in Infinity War or Endgame. But including the X-Men at this time, if it does happen, is something that a lot of people are no doubt thinking could lead to other projects down the line that might be even more inclusive. In some ways, bringing Star Wars and the MCU together could possibly be a big mistake, but it’s still something that fans are likely to want even if it doesn’t make that much sense.
The fact that Feige even talks about it is hope enough for some people since as awkward as it might be, the inclusion of the multiverse is enough to make it feel that such a thing could happen if a director with enough ambition and a story that’s on point came along and convinced Feige that it could happen and still be a great idea. When a person takes into account just how far the MCU has come and how much Disney really owns now the crossover game could get a lot stronger in the years to come since there’s almost always a way to tie one story to another and get something insane but masterful out of it if one knows how to pare down certain details and focus upon what’s pertinent to actually bring them into one frame. But to be certain, Feige would only be one obstacle since there are likely others that would need to be convinced, and again, the story would have to be something that would be undeniably good and worth pursuing since otherwise it could damage the integrity of both universes and make a mockery out of whichever characters and storylines were used.
Just imagine how it would go, especially since the MCU has some of the most powerful individuals in the history of movies on its roster while those in Star Wars are powerful and skilled, but in their own capacity. It does feel as though those from the Marvel universe might be a little too over-powered when it comes to the Star Wars galaxy, especially considering that there are far fewer Jedi and Sith, the only beings that could really trouble some of the more powerful individuals in the MCU. Even then it’s likely that the upper echelon of the Marvel universe could handle themselves, creating a much bigger challenge for the Star Wars universe. In other words, if you’re thinking that Chewbacca could handle himself against some of the stronger characters you might be right, but pitting him against someone like the Hulk would render poor Chewie kind of useless. In terms of firepower and impressive spacecraft, the Star Wars universe might be able to hold its own since there have been devices that can split planets apart, while in the MCU this is usually reserved for those that are possessed of a certain power set, and even then it doesn’t happen so readily that people take note.
All of this is kind of a moot point since as of now it doesn’t sound like it will happen anytime soon, but with enough people putting a bug in Feige’s ear so to speak it might actually have a possibility one day when the Mouse House really needs ideas to keep moving forward. Maybe by then someone will come up with a script that could work and actors that could make it happen. As of now, it feels as though it would be manhandled and stand a chance of turning people off to both franchises since, despite the feeling that not everything has been ridiculous, especially since it’s all made money, Star Wars, and the MCU are doing just fine remaining completely disconnected without any ties to be had between them. Connecting them in any way would be kind of a mistake at this time no matter how tempting it might be. Plus, one would have to wonder just which timeline the MCU would even enter into since the whole business of crossing dimensions and time travel could bring mention of the Old Republic days. Who knows?