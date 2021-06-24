Will There Be a Marvel/DC Crossover?

Perhaps it’s just because a lot of us aren’t corporate executives that are thinking in the legalese that would be an unfortunate necessity for something like this, but a collaboration between DC and the MCU feels like it would be a chance to create something insanely epic on a scale that’s simply unfathomable at the moment. What James Gunn has been thinking about is a much smaller crossover such as something between the Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy, since obviously he’s been working on both. But creating a movie that features such heavy hitters as Superman, Thor, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and many others is beyond ambitious, it’s a week-long migraine waiting to happen simply because it would take a year or more to figure how to collaborate and then what would really happen. Fans already have a good idea of what they would want to see, but there are a lot of things that would need to fall into place almost perfectly, and one of those issues would involve just who would be cast in each role.
One has to remember that Batman has been switched out a few times, and Superman has been given to a couple of different people to play. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, in fact, a good part of the MCU would have to be revamped or produce new heroes that could possibly take on the DC favorites. The casting would be kind of a nightmare, and the constant chirping from the fans wouldn’t end, but one could only hope that the end result would be everything that people have been wanting to see. DC and Marvel have crossed paths in the comics more than once, but as one can imagine, many have still held onto their opinions as to who can beat who and what would happen if certain characters faced off against one another. Given that heroes aren’t nearly as perfect as we might have thought when we were kids, it’s likely that a few of them might see the other as a threat and not take too kindly to them.
It is interesting to think about, but whether it would ever happen on a big scale or a smaller scale it would be an effort to open up between the two companies in a way that hasn’t been done yet, and might not be done for quite a while until agreements can be made. The thing is, even Gunn wouldn’t do it unless the story felt right, since he’s all about genuine stories, not just mixing it up for the sake of appeasing the fans’ insane need to throw the heroes together and watch what happens. A free for all between DC and Marvel would be a mess without any doubt since both companies have legions of fans, many of which happen to love both DC and Marvel at the same time. It’s not always an us vs. them kind of thing between these two since quite a few people have their favorite heroes and villains from both companies. But like cruel children, the desire of many fans is to see what happens when the characters are forced to inhabit the same universe for a bit and are then given a reason to suspect one another of something so that they’ll fight.
Some of the characters would fight anyway, that’s kind of a given. But it’s easy to think that at least a few of them would use reason to sort out what was going on before trying to destroy each other. That wouldn’t be enough for the fans though, who would want to see each character test their upper limits against each other in some bizarre battle royale that would probably level a city considering how strong some of the heroes are. It would be intriguing to see the MCU and DC come together for one reason or another, but there would need to be one heck of a good story behind it, and more than just two space giants that are pitting one universe against another. When this happened in the comics it was a fairly easy story to tell and easy enough for people to be transported from one world to the other.
It’s nothing to stress about at this time since it’s bound to be kept as an idea that will remain on the shelf or the back burner for a long time to come since again, the issue of collaborating with each other might not be where either company wants to go right now. But perhaps as time passes cooler heads will prevail and we’ll see something happen that could herald a very big and ambitious crossover event that could shake both universes to their foundations. That would be something worth watching, especially if the right actors were selected.