Will Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Have Big Roles In Spider-Man 3?

If you’re keeping up with comic book movie news, you’re probably wondering about the Spider-Man 3 situation. Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as the first two big live-action Spider-Men? That’s all we’ve been thinking about for months now and we keep hearing conflicting information. Nothing really hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we all want it to happen. Above all else, we at least want our guy Tobey Maguire to come back. I’m pretty sure all of us want him to return miles above Andrew Garfield. No disrespect to him, I did like him as Spider-Man, but he sadly never got to finish his trilogy. As far as Tobey Maguire goes, he had his trilogy, but his run on Spider-Man ended on a very anti-climactic note. I’m still mad we never got Spider-Man 4.
I’d like to think of this untitled Spider-Man 3 movie as a chance for both actors to properly finish their runs on their Spider-Men. They both had bad deals which ended on sour notes, but now, they both have a second chance. I’d say they both deserve it, and that’s why we fans want our old Spider-Men back.
Now again, nothing has been confirmed yet, but let’s face it, it might as well be. I mean, come on, if Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are returning, it’s a safe bet that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back as well. Who knows, Marvel or Sony can officially confirm it tomorrow (fingers crossed), but I think we also have to be realistic about their roles in Spider-Man 3.
Let’s go over what we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. We do know that the Doctor Strange sequel will explore the Multiverse and Doctor Strange will be in Spider-Man 3. What does that mean for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men? Will they both pop out of portals and introduce themselves to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man right away? Man, how about setting up Tobey Maguire with that classic music from his movies? My God, I can just imagine it and that alone gets me geeking out. Anyhow, if our former Spider-Men are indeed coming back, how big will their roles be in Spider-Man 3?
Well, the last Spider-Man movie ended with a seriously mind-bending twist. Peter Parker’s identity was revealed to the world by Mysterio and we can only assume he’s in for a world of hurt. He’ll have all kinds of people gunning for him and not just supervillains. He’ll be dealing with a legal battle (Matt Murdock will be definitely be his lawyer) and he needs to prove to the world he’s not a terrorist. For one, I don’t think Mysterio’s dead, and I believe he’s going to keep manipulating events from the shadows. He’ll probably send hired guns after Peter and it’ll be Peter’s greatest challenge to defend himself and protect those closest to him.
That’s enough to cover a whole movie, so all of the news surrounding Spider-Man 3 makes me wonder something. Having Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be a monumental moment for the movie and it will probably devote a lot of time explaining to us how and why they’re there. Well, we know Doctor Strange will appear at some point and I think we all know he’ll at least have a hand in bringing both Spider-Men over to their world. We also know that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield aren’t the only actors from the previous Spider-Men movies reprising their roles.
We got Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina coming back as Electro and Doctor Octopus. On top of that, we apparently got Kristen Dunst coming back as well. Needless to say, this movie seems overstuffed. We’ve seen how that can backfire in Spider-Man movies. However, I’m adamant that Marvel and Sony have a much more thought out plan than before. That plan can either have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield pop up in the very end as cameos or they can pop up in the second act.
If the movie goes with the first option, then the whole wanted felon storyline could end much sooner than we think. Does it really have to be the plot for the whole movie? Actually, it doesn’t have to be and I’ll explain why. There is a lot of build-up for this movie and it’s mostly due to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. What would the fan reaction be if all that hype led to quick cameos? I can imagine most fans would be very disappointed. Now, that could set up for the live-action into the Spider-Verse movie, but why wait until then to flex those characters? Spider-Man 3 can re-introduce the old Spider-Men and focus on establishing the relationship between all the Spider-Men. Since we’re getting old villains back from the old movies, it would make sense for all three Spider-Men to come together and fight their villains.
I personally hope their roles go beyond cameos, but if they’re not, how big will their roles be? They’ll have to do more than pop in last minute and fight a bunch of Spider-Man villains. Plus, Tom Holland was also recently asked if he knew any details on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in the film. His answer was just a big “beats me”, but come on, do we really buy that? We know how much he likes to drop spoilers and I think it’s killing him to not tell us what’s really happening. Just look at his face when he’s asked about it in interviews. The guy can barely contain himself.
That just tells me that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have roles beyond quick cameos. For Tobey, I imagine him being the unwilling mentor to Peter and telling him being Spider-Man can ruin his life. I mean, Peter’s a fugitive now, so he would have a point. For Andrew, I picture him being the big brother type of mentor to Peter and reminding him that he has responsibilities. On top of that, he can tell him to embrace being Spider-Man, in contrast to Tobey’s philosophy. Andrew’s Spider-Man got past a tragic loss and made a triumphant return as Spider-Man. Tobey’s Spider-Man probably continued being Spider-Man, but it seemed like he wanted to put it behind him. Their roles in Spider-Man 3 can explain where they left off with their Spider-Man careers and they can use that to mentor Peter.
Those are the roles they need to have in Spider-Man 3. The best way for that to happen is for the movie to focus less on the wanted felon storyline. It can focus more on bringing in the old Spider-Men back into the mix, while having Peter dealing with being a fugitive. They can help him clear his name and confuse the public by revealing that there are multiple Spider-Men. This would certainly confuse Mysterio and lead to his destruction. And yes, we’re all itching for that big Spider-Man team vs. the Sinister Six. Boy, the future is very bright for the MCU. And please, please, please give us that music from the Sam Raimi movies to set up Tobey Maguire’s return.