Will Ultron Make His Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us many adaptations of Marvel villains, but one of the few that was underused was Ultron. I have a strong feeling many Marvel fans will agree with me on this one, and why wouldn’t they? The MCU has often been criticized for not using their villains to their greatest potential and I have agreed and disagreed with it. Recently, they have improved on their villains, especially with the ultimate big bad Thanos changing the game forever. And of course, I can’t forget Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, who I believe can return. I mean, if Loki can die more than once and still come back, then what does that say about death in the MCU? I think it means it’s overrated, but it’s the same case with the comics.
And as of now, Loki is more of an anti-hero, so it’s hard to consider him a villain at this point. But with a new age of Marvel means a new batch of villains. I’m excited to see newer Marvel villains join the MCU, but I do believe there’s still room for old faces to come back. Let’s not forget that Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination will be making his long-awaited return to the MCU in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ show. That’s another MCU villain who wasn’t used to his full potential. Sure, he put up an epic superpowered brawl against the Hulk, but I wish we saw more of him.
I’m sure the She-Hulk show will give him a lot more to do and I’m super excited for it. But if The Abomination will return, shouldn’t Ultron do the same? After all, he had a much larger impact on the MCU than most MCU villains. When I saw Age of Ultron for the first time, I thought it was awesome on the same level as the first Avengers. Then I watched it a second time and then a third, and my opinion on the film diminished a bit. I do really mean a bit when I say that.
I really like Age of Ultron, but I feel like it could’ve done a lot more. For instance, in the comics, Ultron is one of the most sinister and powerful villains the Avengers ever faced. The trailers were heavily implying that he was going to kill someone important, but in the end, he only killed Quicksilver. Sorry, Quicksilver fans, but the MCU version just wasn’t around long enough to make his death meaningful. It wasn’t until I watched Civil War that I truly realized that Ultron’s actions had some weight to them. Heck, when you think about it, he was the one truly responsible for the Avengers disbanding, therefore making it easier for Thanos to acquire the Infinity Stones. It looks like Ultron is a more significant MCU villain than we originally thought.
With that in mind, I do believe Ultron is still alive in the MCU, or at least capable of returning. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I strongly believe that a small piece of him survived by the end of Age of Ultron. The most vital thing about the villain is that he is indeed not human. He is essentially a living computer who can transfer his mind to any form. That tells me that if there’s anything electrical around, then a speck of a unit of Ultron is lurking there. If that’s the case, then when and how will he return?
Well, according to gossip-mongering YouTuber ComicBookCast 2, Marvel does intend to bring back the villainous artificial intelligence for not just one, but multiple Marvel projects. And based on what he said, one of those projects will be the upcoming What If…? show on Disney+. So let’s just say that claim has some validity to it. And for the record, he’s getting this from his “sources”, but if you’ve listened to him in the past, you know he likes to jump on all kinds of rumors. I’m not saying that’s bad, because we fans are always curious to find out more. However, if you’re going to make a claim, it’s always good to have a reliable source backing your claim. In our pursuit of finding out whether or not rumors are true, we also don’t want to be confused or get our hopes up.
But back to our little rumor. If Ultron does return in the What If…? show, then that would mean his return wouldn’t be official. To be honest, I don’t see him fitting into a story for that show. What if he actually did succeed in killing the Avengers and making his “better world” a reality? That honestly sounds like something that could be in a Multiverse story.
Speaking of which, ComicBookCast 2 has also heard that Ultron could be returning in the Doctor Strange sequel. Now this one makes sense. Since Doctor Strange will be exploring the Multiverse, I can imagine there would be cameo appearances from several MCU characters. Doctor Strange has never interacted with Ultron, so imagine how them meeting would look like. He can travel to a Earth where Ultron did succeed and his robot minions rule the planet. That would make for an epic short trip, wouldn’t it?
What else could he possibly fit into? Well, I think he deserves more than just small cameos. I still remember when Ultron was supposed to appear in WandaVision. I’m kind of mad that never happened, but in hindsight, it might’ve seemed forced. If Ultron does return in the future, I think he should get another crack at the main antagonist role.
His original goal was to rid the Earth of the Avengers to make the Earth safer. As of right now, the Avengers he fought are gone, so if he came back, he would have an opportunity. He can make a second attempt at pursuing his vision of a “perfect world” and even recruit several villains to help him. And by that, I certainly mean the Masters of Evil. He’s far more powerful than Age of Ultron made him out to be, so I think another film can really show him at his full potential. And with the original Avengers out of the way, it would sure make for an interesting battle. How would he react to Tony Stark’s death? How would he react to Vision’s? There’s only one way to really know and I think many fans want it to happen.