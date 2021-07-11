Will We See The Wrecking Crew in the She-Hulk TV Series?

At the moment we don’t know when the She-Hulk series is coming to Disney+, but it has been revealed that The Wrecking Crew, a group of villains who were given their powers by an enchanted crowbar (yes, you read that correctly) and were turned into powerful supervillains. This group isn’t exactly the best-known bunch in the Marvel universe, but they’ve been around long enough to warrant some attention and be given a spot in the upcoming show. What’s still uncertain though is whether they’ll be the main bad guys or if there’s going to be someone else showing up. It’s already been made clear that the Abomination will show up in the Shang-Chi movie, but if he gets a spot in the She-Hulk series that would be great, though it might mean a slightly bigger part for the Hulk/Bruce Banner since like it or not, the version of the Abomination that we’ll hopefully get is the Emil Blonsky that was a well-trained fighter and operative before he became the monster that he is now. But then again, it’s not too hard to think that Disney will retcon that idea so that She-Hulk can take the Abomination down with her superior fighting skills since getting into a slugging match wouldn’t really favor her.
But as far as the Wrecking Crew goes, they’ve taken on some of the toughest heroes in the Marvel universe including the Avengers…and been stomped. Against one or two opponents that aren’t seriously OP, this group can do some damage. If anyone such as the Avengers or the X-Men shows up though, they tend to get their butts handed to them. If they’re showing up in She-Hulk it’s kind of a safe bet that she’s going to have back-up, since taking on one of them would no doubt be kind of easy, but taking on the group would be a bit of a challenge. Plus, it’s easy to think that we might also get to see the beginning of the Wrecking Crew if they’re going to show up, as it would make a lot more sense to hand over their origin given that this is the first time they’re bound to appear.
Of course, before we get too carried away one has to remember that this is a rumor at the moment, but sometimes rumors have a way of becoming facts quicker than people think. It does sound as though Titania is going to be a part of the series, but people are wondering who the big bad is going to be since while She-Hulk has dealt with a lot of enemies in the past, most of her worst enemies have been those that she shares with her allies. It wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing to see yet another villain be introduced that has something to do with another hero or team, since She-Hulk has managed to fight quite a few enemies alongside the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and other teams. Quite a few of her own villains are kind of silly and could end up being shown in the series, but perhaps as minor annoyances that try to be bigger than they are.
The fact is that She-Hulk has gone up against a few extremely powerful individuals, but it’s uncertain what’s going to be in store for her when it comes to her own series. If the Wrecking Crew does manage to show up it could be pretty interesting to see how they get their powers, and how they stack up against She-Hulk. It might sound a little petty, but some of the characters in the MCU that should be miles above others in terms of power have definitely been downgraded and even made to look a little foolish at times, perhaps in the name of feminism or diversity. But the downside of doing this is that it strips the heroes of their efficiency and makes them look a bit ridiculous at times when the idea is to equalize the playing field as much as possible and give every hero a chance to shine. In a way, it almost feels that She-Hulk might be getting more hype and could possibly be built up than is normal for this hero, since to be fair she’s been pretty awesome in the comics.
It’s a big hope that this won’t be the case, but it’s hard to think that it won’t happen after watching Captain Marvel and now, Black Widow. While it would be nice to know when She-Hulk is going to make her way to the small screen, right now just getting any information on the show is good enough, while the rest can help to whet the appetites of the fans as they continue to guess at what might be coming. One thing is pretty clear, it’s going to keep changing the landscape of the MCU.