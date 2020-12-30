Winter Everett was probably never aiming at being becoming a reality TV star, but thanks to her sister, Chantel, that’s exactly what she has become. Winter’s reality TV career began in 2017 when she was featured as a guest on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In her appearances on the show, she often joined the rest of her family in their disdain for her sister’s husband, Pedro, who immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic. In 2019, Winter and the rest of her family became the stars of their own spin-off show, The Family Chantel, and winter quickly became a fan favorite. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Winter Everett.
1. The Family Chantel And 90 Day Fiance Are Her Only TV Experiences
Even though she is now a bonafide reality TV star, it doesn’t appear that Winter has any ambitions to be in the entertainment industry beyond what she’s done so far. At the moment her appearances on 90 Day and The Family Chantel are the only on scren credits she has, and there’s a very good chance it’ll stay that way.
2. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Religion isn’t something that really comes up on The Family Chantel, but Winter’s faith plays a major role in her life. She hasn’t gone into the specifics about her beliefs, but her Instagram bio and highlights both contain Bible verses that are of significance to her.
3. She Loves Fashion
Winter has a fun personality, and that’s something she loves to express through her clothing. Even before spending so much time in front of the camera she put a lot of effort into her fashion choices. She enjoys putting outfits together and she isn’t scared to get a little creative with her clothing and accessory choices.
4. She Struggled With Her Self Image
According to In Touch Weekly Winter said, “I was always compared to my sister and I used to wear a whole lot of makeup. I hated my curly hair and I did a lot of things to make myself look different because I’m not her. It hurt and it was damaging.” She continued, “It really did. It damaged my self-esteem.”
5. She Is Rebranding Herself On Social Media
Since being on 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel, Winter has gained a large following on social media. Recently, however, it looks like she’s decided to start fresh on her Instagram profile. She currently only has three posts. There’s no official word on why she’s deleted all of her other content, but she is likely trying to curate a new look on her profile.
6. She Is On A Weight Loss Journey
Winter has struggled with her weight for her entire life, and she has recently started on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle. In addition to trying to be more active, she has also discussed the possibility of undergoing weight loss surgery which is something she revealed on The Family Chantel.
7. She And Her Sister Have Had A Rocky Relationship
Anyone who has ever seen The Family Chantel knows that the Everetts have a very interesting dynamic. Despite their perceived closeness, there is always some tension lurking below the surface. Winter and Chantel’s relationship is the perfect example. Although there is nothing but love between them, their relationship has had some rough patches over the years. Not only have physical comparisons between the two caused some issues, but they often don’t see eye to eye on their romantic choices.
8. She Likes To Inspire Others
As someone who has struggled with self esteem issues, Winter has made it a point to use her platform to help people who may be in similar situations. She loves getting the chance to help inspire and empower others to be their best selves. Her efforts have earned her a lot of respect from fans of the show.
9. She Is A Private Person
Winter may be on a reality TV show, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she likes to put all of her business out on front street. Outside of the things she’s shared on the show, she appears to be a pretty private person and she hasn’t shared many details of her personal life.
10. Her Job Is Still A Mystery
If you’re anything like most people who’ve seen The Family Chantel, you’ve probably wondered what on earth Everett does for work. After all, the entire family seems to spend most of their time filming. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on what Winter does for work.