Would Dacre Montgomery Make a Solid Wolverine?

It’s hard to tell which is more amusing, the fact that Mike Floorwalker of Looper is calling out We Got This Covered for what appears to be inaccurate reporting, or that Dacre Montgomery is being considered at all for the role of Wolverine in the upcoming X-Men debut for the MCU. I’ll explain that, not the call out but the reason why Dacre just doesn’t appear to be the right guy, and it’s largely to do with his age and his his look since if anyone remembers at this point, and it’d be hard to forget, Hugh Jackman took on the character with a very grizzled appearance that Dacre could possibly replicate, but not in the same manner that would appease a lot of fans. While a good number of people are already on board with this, and are in agreement that Hugh Jackman, great as he was in the role, is over and done with it, there are other entrants that would be just as good, even if they’re not as available at this time. Dacre does have talent and he did well in Stranger Things as Billy, but as far as it goes with Logan he just doesn’t have the appearance or the mannerisms down it feels, though many of course feel the opposite way, as being an actor Dacre could possibly take on the appearance and attitude of Wolverine without too much trouble.
Personally I happen to think that either Tom Hardy or even Zac Efron, or possibly Taron Egerton could accomplish this, but with Tom Hardy likely busy with the Venom sequel and who knows what else it would likely be between Efron and Egerton and there’s no telling just what those two might be up to. Dacre’s not the worst pick really but it does feel as though he’d need a lot of work and a great deal of background on the character of Logan before he did take it over, if Disney is still eyeing him for the role. It’s going to be kind of interesting to see just who the Mouse House brings in for the cast of X-Men when they come around, and who they’ll feature this time since the original movie brought in Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, Professor X, and of course Logan and Rogue. The team was a lot smaller at that point but it grew in the second and third movies as the students started taking on bigger roles and characters such as Nightcrawler and Colossus were brought in, as well as Iceman and Kitty Pryde.
As far as Dacre being cast as Wolverine goes it almost feels as though it might be a throwback to how people were feeling when Jackman first took on the role of the rapidly healing mutant since initially it was a little hard to accept him given that he was much taller than the character in the comics and his back story had been muddied up a little more to accommodate his arrival on the big screen. It’s also a wonder if Wolverine’s story would be told all over again since the story of the Weapon X program is one that’s been very interesting throughout the years and unfortunately the movie X-Men: Origins-Wolverine, kind of destroyed the whole idea since it was just that bad. Hopefully if things did go in that direction this time around the story could be kept a little more accurate than before. Of course that’s getting ahead of the matter at this point since the cast still has to be decided and the characters that are going to show up need to be focused on. Much like the Avengers the X-Men did have founding characters such as Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Angel, and Beast, but the source material was kind of ripped up and redone for the movie since Beast and Angel didn’t show up until later and Iceman was a student, not a founding member. In fact Wolverine didn’t even come in until the new group of X-Men was gathered, though as time went on it was made clear that he predated all of them as far as how old he was.
The prospect of seeing Dacre Montgomery take on the role of Logan is kind of hard to fathom at the moment if only because a lot of people are still hung up on the idea of Hugh Jackman, who already stated in a firm way that he’s not coming back, even if it’s been assumed that it could happen if the script was perfect and the timing was right. JK Schmidt of Comic Book has more to say on this matter. Let’s see things as they are though, he’d have to come back in a role that would see him as Old Man Logan at this point if anything, since he’s not a young man any longer and Wolverine, as we’ve seen it in the comics, doesn’t age that quickly, so Dacre or someone a little older would be the best bet at this point to play the Canadian-born mutant.