WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 Predictions

It is almost time for another Hell In A Cell PPV, with the last one taking place in October 2020. Scores will be settled inside Satan’s Structure, one of the most brutal matches in WWE. There are plenty of rivalries going on as we head into the PPV this Sunday, but who will walk away from the event victorious?
Here are our predictions for Hell In A Cell 2021.
Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler
Despite the story with the Fiend seemingly over, for now, Alexa Bliss has been holding the fort when it comes to creepy occurrences in WWE. These strange occurrences have been plaguing Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in recent weeks, causing them to lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Now, Baszler has her sights set on Alexa Bliss.
Will she get her revenge on Little Miss Bliss? We think she will in terms of delivering punishment onto Alexa, but we predict that Bliss will manage to score the pinfall victory due to her little friends, Reggie and Lilly.
Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair won the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37 in the main event of night 1. Despite losing against Belair at Backlash, Bayley still has her eyes set on the title and is set to once against face Bianca at Hell In A Cell 2021.
We don’t think Bianca’s title reign is set to last much longer but don’t see Hell In A Cell as being when the championship will change hands. If we had to guess we would say that WWE are looking to keep the title on her until Summerslam when fans will be back in attendance at live events.
Rhea Ripley (C) vs Charlotte Flair – Raw Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley has become of the hottest Superstars in WWE ever since her debut on NXT and more recently her move to the main roster. Her feud with Charlotte Flair has been going on for quite a while now, so this isn’t their first rodeo. Despite her popularity and dominant run as champion, we do think that the title will switch hands this Sunday, with Charlotte becoming a 5 time Raw’s Women Champion.
One interesting fact to note is, despite Charlotte Flair having the reputation of always having a title on her, she hasn’t won the Raw Women’s Championship since 2016 and hasn’t held onto any singles title in over a year now, dropping the NXT Women’s Championship to Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: In Your House in June 2020.
Bobby Lashley (C) vs Drew McIntyre (C) – WWE Championship Hell In A Cell Match
These 2 Superstars have gone back and forth for many weeks, with interference being a deciding factor in many of their matches. This match has the stipulation that Drew McIntyre has one final opportunity to dethrone The All-Might Champion at Hell In A Cell. If he is unable to then he won’t be able to challenge for the title throughout the rest of Lashley’s run.
But, will Lashley’s run come to an end this Sunday? We think so. WWE is firmly behind Drew McIntyre as the next face of their company, so putting the belt back on him makes sense. That doesn’t mean that WWE isn’t happy with Lashley, he has been a terrific champion and it likely won’t be long until he sees a Championship on his shoulder again. It may have taken a long time, but Bobby has finally grabbed the brass ring and he won’t be letting go any time soon.
Roman Reigns (C) vs Rey Mysterio – Universal Championship Hell In A Cell Match
Things have really turned around for Roman Reigns in recent months. After spending years being hated by fans, he has finally found his footing as a Heel and has the WWE Universe eating out of the palm of his hand each and every week. It has now been over 290 days since Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, one of the longest reigns we’ve seen in quite some time. But, is Mysterio the one to end it?
We are going to say no, Reigns will retain this Sunday at Hell In A Cell. Mysterio is in the middle of his last run in WWE before retiring, so seeing a World Championship win one more time isn’t out of the question. But, the current plan is for John Cena to challenge Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2021 in Las Vegas, which will have fans in attendance once again.
Even though the match between Cena and Reigns doesn’t need a title on the line to sell tickets, having Cena put over Reigns as the new flagship Superstar will help cement his position in the company for many years to come.