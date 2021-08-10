Home
WWE
WWE Summerslam 1997 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

WWE Summerslam 1997 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

11 mins ago

1997 is often hailed as the greatest year in WWE history and Summerslam was the second biggest show of the year. Some of the matches stand out as being some of the most famous matches of the Superstars involved, so this is an event that you certainly need to check out. But, which matches were best? Here is every Summerslam 1997 match ranked from worst to best.

7. Los Boricuas vs The Disciples of Apocalypse

1997 saw the Gang Wars storyline play out, which had many teams including the two in this match feuding with each other. Overall, the match wasn’t that good. The Nation Of Domination were the highlight of this time and everything that didn’t involve them just seemed lackluster. One of many similar matches that doesn’t stand out from the pack.

6. The British Bulldog  vs Ken Shamrock – European Championship Match

The World’s Most Dangerous Man challenges The British Bulldog for the European Championship, failing to capture the good. Overall, the match was OK but nothing to write home about. Both men have put on much better performances over the years, but if you’re a fan of either Superstar then you’ll certainly get some enjoyment out of it.

5. The Legion Of Doom vs The Godwinns

The Legion Of Doom weren’t putting on their best performances at this time, but when you’re that good even a not so good match is still worth watching. In a fairly short seven-minute match they defeated The Godwinns. As mentioned previously this isn’t their best work as a team, but it is still worth checking out.

4. Goldust vs Brian Pillman

In one of Pillman’s last appearances, he faced Goldust at Summerslam in a really good match. Both men are criminally underrated and never quite made it to the top despite having all of the makings of a main event star. This is a match you should watch.

3. Owen Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin – Intercontinental Championship Match

While the match itself was really good, it is the finish of the match that will be remembered forever. Towards the end of the match, Owen Hart picked up Austin in the Tombstone Piledriver position. The Undertaker drops to his knees to perform the move in a safe manner, but Hart jumped and landed on his butt, with Austin’s head accidentally hitting the map, leaving him temporarily paralyzed. Knowing Austin was hurt, Owen Hart played to the crowd to allow time for him to regain his composure, which he did and ended up performing a weak roll-up to score the win.

2. Mankind vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley – Steel Cage Match

In one of the greatest Steel Cage matches of all time, Mankind took on Hunter Hearst Helmsley. With Chyna being a factor in many of Triple H’s matches, the cage was intended to keep her out, but she still managed to interfere. The two used the cage well in the match, adding a fresh element to their matches, including one painful looking spot which saw Chyna smash the steel bars off Mankind’s head. Back in the early 80s, Mick Foley decided to become a wrestler after seeing Jimmy Snuka jump off the cage at Madison Square Garden, and recreated it in his own way in this match. Triple H and Mick Foley had incredible natural chemistry and it was always a great match when these two stepped in the ring together.

1. The Undertaker vs Bret Hart – WWF Championship Match

Shawn Michaels served as the special guest referee during the showdown between The Undertaker and Bret Hart. It was no secret that neither Shawn nor Bret liked each other in real life and many fans did wonder whether they could remain professional with each other during the match. As expected from two Superstars of this caliber, the match was outstanding and a highlight of not only the show but 1997 as a whole. The two men battled on the outside, utilizing the stairs and ring post, with The Undertaker slowly picking apart the Hitman. Hart began using his technical ability to wear down The Undertaker before Paul Bearer and The Hart Foundation tried to interfere. The finish of the match saw HBK stop Bret Hart from using a steel chair, which resulted in Hart spitting in Michaels’ face, causing the Heartbreak Kid to swing the chair, accidentally hitting The Undertaker which allowed Bret Hart to score the win and take home the WWF Championship. The following two months saw HBK and The Undertaker face each other, including in the very first Hell In A Cell match, before the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place between Michaels and Hart at Survivor Series in November.

About The Author

David Coulson
More from this Author

Hey, I'm David, I write about video games and music. When I'm not making music with my band, I am usually listening to music or arguing with someone on Twitter


Related Posts

Add Comment

Uncovering HBO Docuseries, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
WeCrashed: How The Mighty Have Fallen
Avatar vs. The Legend of Korra: Which Show Was Better?
Why Arya Stark Was the Best Character on Game of Thrones
Streaming 101: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Peacock TV in August 2021
What We Learned From The Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman Trailer
What’s Up with The Muppets Haunted Mansion Special?
What We Learned From the Trailer for “Cry Macho”
All of the Lawsuits that Activision Blizzard is Facing Right Now
Why The Beyonder Deservers a Solo Movie or TV Series
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mercedes Kilmer
10 Movie Stars Who Lied to Get a Movie Role
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
Anime You Should Watch: Another
What We Know about Wotakoi Season 2 So Far
Boruto: The Power of the Karma Seal Explained and Ranked
10 Tragic Backstories of Your Favorite Happy Anime Characters
Bring Back the Screen-Game Adaptation
“Parappa the Rapper” Remains a Timeless Masterpiece
Tribeca Festival Adds New Selection For Games
Four Video Games Being Released in August 2021 You Should Check Out