WWE Summerslam 1997 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

1997 is often hailed as the greatest year in WWE history and Summerslam was the second biggest show of the year. Some of the matches stand out as being some of the most famous matches of the Superstars involved, so this is an event that you certainly need to check out. But, which matches were best? Here is every Summerslam 1997 match ranked from worst to best.
7. Los Boricuas vs The Disciples of Apocalypse
1997 saw the Gang Wars storyline play out, which had many teams including the two in this match feuding with each other. Overall, the match wasn’t that good. The Nation Of Domination were the highlight of this time and everything that didn’t involve them just seemed lackluster. One of many similar matches that doesn’t stand out from the pack.
6. The British Bulldog vs Ken Shamrock – European Championship Match
The World’s Most Dangerous Man challenges The British Bulldog for the European Championship, failing to capture the good. Overall, the match was OK but nothing to write home about. Both men have put on much better performances over the years, but if you’re a fan of either Superstar then you’ll certainly get some enjoyment out of it.
5. The Legion Of Doom vs The Godwinns
The Legion Of Doom weren’t putting on their best performances at this time, but when you’re that good even a not so good match is still worth watching. In a fairly short seven-minute match they defeated The Godwinns. As mentioned previously this isn’t their best work as a team, but it is still worth checking out.
4. Goldust vs Brian Pillman
In one of Pillman’s last appearances, he faced Goldust at Summerslam in a really good match. Both men are criminally underrated and never quite made it to the top despite having all of the makings of a main event star. This is a match you should watch.
3. Owen Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin – Intercontinental Championship Match
While the match itself was really good, it is the finish of the match that will be remembered forever. Towards the end of the match, Owen Hart picked up Austin in the Tombstone Piledriver position. The Undertaker drops to his knees to perform the move in a safe manner, but Hart jumped and landed on his butt, with Austin’s head accidentally hitting the map, leaving him temporarily paralyzed. Knowing Austin was hurt, Owen Hart played to the crowd to allow time for him to regain his composure, which he did and ended up performing a weak roll-up to score the win.
2. Mankind vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley – Steel Cage Match
In one of the greatest Steel Cage matches of all time, Mankind took on Hunter Hearst Helmsley. With Chyna being a factor in many of Triple H’s matches, the cage was intended to keep her out, but she still managed to interfere. The two used the cage well in the match, adding a fresh element to their matches, including one painful looking spot which saw Chyna smash the steel bars off Mankind’s head. Back in the early 80s, Mick Foley decided to become a wrestler after seeing Jimmy Snuka jump off the cage at Madison Square Garden, and recreated it in his own way in this match. Triple H and Mick Foley had incredible natural chemistry and it was always a great match when these two stepped in the ring together.
1. The Undertaker vs Bret Hart – WWF Championship Match
Shawn Michaels served as the special guest referee during the showdown between The Undertaker and Bret Hart. It was no secret that neither Shawn nor Bret liked each other in real life and many fans did wonder whether they could remain professional with each other during the match. As expected from two Superstars of this caliber, the match was outstanding and a highlight of not only the show but 1997 as a whole. The two men battled on the outside, utilizing the stairs and ring post, with The Undertaker slowly picking apart the Hitman. Hart began using his technical ability to wear down The Undertaker before Paul Bearer and The Hart Foundation tried to interfere. The finish of the match saw HBK stop Bret Hart from using a steel chair, which resulted in Hart spitting in Michaels’ face, causing the Heartbreak Kid to swing the chair, accidentally hitting The Undertaker which allowed Bret Hart to score the win and take home the WWF Championship. The following two months saw HBK and The Undertaker face each other, including in the very first Hell In A Cell match, before the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place between Michaels and Hart at Survivor Series in November.