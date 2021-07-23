WWE Summerslam 1998 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

Summer is upon us and that can only mean one thing, Summerslam is right around the corner. As we head closer to the second biggest show of the year, let’s take a look back at one of the best Summerslam events in history. Taking place in the “World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden, Summerslamm 1998 was dubbed the “Highway To Hell”, featuring one of the best ladder matches of all time and many other fantastic matches.
Here are all of the Summerslam 1998 matches ranked from worst to best.
8. The Oddities (Giant Silva, Golga and Kurrgan) (with Luna Vachon, Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J) defeated Kaientai (Dick Togo, Men’s Teioh, Sho Funaki and Taka Michinoku) (with Yamaguchi-san) – 4 vs 3 Handicap Match
A 10-minute match that was designed with fun in mind. The Oddities, with a combined weight of over 1,100 pounds, took on Kaientai, with a combined weight of 808 pounds, the match was filled with comedy spots as The Oddities took apart the high-flying team. This match will never win the match of the year, but it was fun for what it was.
7. X-Pac vs Jeff Jarrett – Hair vs Hair Match
Earlier in the night, Jeff Jarrett shaved the head of legendary ring announcer, Howard Finkel, so X-Pac decided to take matters into his own hands by defeating JJ to then allow Howard Finkel to get his revenge. The match itself was good overall, with great pacing and some excellent spots. It was a good match but often gets overshadowed by the other matches on the card.
6. Edge and Sable vs Marc Mero and Jacqueline – Mixed Tag Team Match
Edge made his WWF PPV debut at the event, teaming up with Sable to take on Marc Mero and Jacqueline. For months Sable had been in a feud with her former partner Marc Mero. After months of waiting, she was finally able to step into the ring to face him and Jacqueline and the fans were completely into this match. The highlight is seeing Edge early on in his career, with it already being clear that he had a bright future ahead of him, with him eventually going on to win 11 world championships and be inducted in the WWE Hall Of Fame.
5. The New Age Outlaws vs Mankind (c) – Handicap Match For The Tag Team Championships
The match was originally scheduled to be a regular Tag Team match, with Mankind set to be joined by his partner Kane. But, due to issues between the odd pairing Kane decided to not take part in the match, leaving Mrs Foley’s Baby Boy to take on both DX members. This match was essentially a short squash match, with the Outlaws mainly dissecting Mankind with a variety of weapons before getting the pinfall win after 5:16. The New Age Outlaws then put Mankind in the dumpster before it was revealed Kane was hiding in the dumpster. He then used a sledgehammer on Mankind before wheeling the dumpster backstage. A short but fun match.
4. D’Lo Brown (c) vs Val Venis – European Championship
The opening match of the event saw D’Lo Brown defend his European Championship against Val Venis. This was a very good opener that showed the skill and abilities of both Superstars. Today, both Superstars don’t get discussed nearly enough and it is often easy to forget how good these two were. I highly recommend checking this match out if you haven’t already because it is a highlight of the event.
3. Ken Shamrock vs Owen Hart – Lion’s Den Match
Prior to his time in the WWF, Ken Shamrock was an MMA fighter competing in UFC. At Summerslam 1998 he brought the UFC to the WWF with the Lion’s Den match, a wrestling match that took place in an MMA style Octagon. His opponent Owen Hart is no stranger to fighting in unusual places being part of the legendary Hart family, being trained by his father Stu Hart in the Hart Dungeon, which the two Superstars fought in the month prior. It was quite an oddity to see a wrestling match take place in an Octagon, but it was more of a scripted fight and very entertaining to watch.
2. Stone Cold Steve Austin (c) vs The Undertaker – WWF Championship
Both Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker were at the top of the mountain at the time so having them both in the main event was a huge seller for fans. The two icons hadn’t faced each other often in the WWF so this was a treat for fans. Overall it was a really good match, unfortunately, it could have been slightly better as Stone Cold was briefly knocked out early on which affected the remainder of the match. It was still a great performance by both Superstars and a fantastic WWF Championship match.
1. Triple H vs The Rock (c) – Ladder Match For The Intercontinental Championship
Triple H vs The Rock at Summerslam 1998 is not only the best match of the night but one of the best ladder matches of all time. The match was a much more grounded affair rather than the high-flying style we typically see today. At the time of this match, both Triple H and The Rock were on the cusp of greatness, with them both being positioned to be main event stars in the company. Lasting almost 26 minutes, the longest match of the night, both Superstars told an excellent story with great use of the ladder. This took place on the back end of the DX vs Nation Of Domination story and was the final conclusion of the near year-long storyline. The Rock lost the Intercontinental Championship to the leader of DX, but went on to win the WWF Championship 3 months later at Survivor Series.