Home
WWE
WWE Summerslam 2003 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

WWE Summerslam 2003 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

59 seconds ago

During the brand split, we had to wait for the big five PPVs for both brands to come together. Summerslam 2003 saw matches from both brands, including two world championship matches. The event was also very successful, with 415,000 PPV buys, which helped WWE’s live event revenue grow by $6.2 million over the previous year. There were seven matches in total and it was largely a fantastic event, which Summerslam events typically were at this time.

But, which matches were best? Here is every Summerslam 2003 match ranked from worst to best.

7. The Undertaker vs A-Train

The Undertaker faced A-Train and Big Show in a Handicap match at WrestleMania XIX, and it wasn’t very good. So, instead of ending the story, WWE decided to continue it, with Big Evil taking on A-Train at Summerslam. Overall, the match was fairly average, with no real stand out moment except Sable trying to seduce The Undertaker at the end of the match, which resulted in Stephanie McMahon making her return.

6. Shane McMahon vs Eric Bischoff – Falls Count Anywhere match

For two competitors that aren’t traditional wrestlers, the match itself wasn’t bad, but we’ve seen much better from Shane McMahon. The match involved a lot of brawling in the arena, rather than being focused in the ring. Johnathan Coachman interfered to help Bischoff, which caused Stone Cold Steve Austin to make an appearance to even the odd with a Stone Cold Stunner. Shane McMahon scored the win after a Leap Of Faith from the top turnbuckle to the announcer’s table, covering Bischoff for the win. Overall, a pretty good match and worth a watch, Shane McMahon matches are always a lot of fun.

5. La Résistance  vs The Dudley Boyz – Match for the World Tag Team Championship

Opening the PPV was the Tag Team Championship match which saw La Résistance defend their titles against The Dudley Boyz. La Résistance weren’t that good of a team but WWE kept pushing them through this era. The Dudleyz really saved this match but were unable to score the win after Rob Conway interfered. Overall, a good match, but had The Dudleyz faced a better team then this would likely be much higher on this list.

4. Kane vs Rob Van Dam – No Holds Barred match

When Kane finally unmasked earlier in the year he turned on his tag team partner Rob Van Dam. This led to a No Holds Barred match at Summerslam. The match was very physical, with plenty of ladder and chair spots, including a Rolling Thunder with a chair. Rob Van Dam attempted a high-flying move but Kane managed to grab him and deliver a Tombstone onto the ring steps. Kane was perhaps his most sinister at this point and this match really helped emphasise that as he set out to pick apart RVD throughout the match.

3. Eddie Guerrero vs Chris Benoit vs Rhyno vs Tajiri –

Multi-man matches such as Fatal 4-Way matches can get very cluttered and difficult to follow. But, this one was fantastic and a multi-man match done right. The match was very easy to follow along and the in-ring action was fantastic, with plenty of brawling and submissions. Eddie Guererro managed to rain the United States Championship after hitting a Frog Splash on Rhyno to score the win.

2. Triple H vs Goldberg vs Chris Jericho vs Shawn Michaels vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Nash

The second Elimination Chamber match took place at Summerslam 2003, with Goldberg largely running through every competitor, taking out Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton. Triple H’s Evolution faction member Ric Flair interfered by handing The Game a sledgehammer from outside the ring, which he was able to use on Goldberg to win the match and steal the championship win from Goldberg. Overall, a really good match, but unfortunately not as good as the first match in the prior Survivor Series.

1. Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar – WWE Championship match

Being two amateur wrestling champions, every time Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar stepped in the ring you were treated to a premiere technical match. The two had incredible chemistry with each other and helped bring out the best in each other. Following on from their WrestleMania XIX encounter a few months prior, the two faced off once again at Summerslam. Despite interference from Vince McMahon, Angle managed to reverse an F-5 into an Ankle Lock to score the win by submission.

About The Author

David Coulson
More from this Author

Hey, I'm David, I write about video games and music. When I'm not making music with my band, I am usually listening to music or arguing with someone on Twitter


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Top Five Moments In Hulu’s “Ramy”
The Best Free Streaming Services in 2021
Why “The Shining” TV Show is Dead and Should Remain Dead
High School Musical: the Musical Season 1 and 2 Recaps
The 10 Best Spy Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now
Would It Make Sense to do a Reboot of “Weird Science?”
10 Underrated Comedies on Netflix You Can Watch Now
Five Classic Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen On HBO MAX
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lalisa Manoban
Is EA Wasting Their Time With A Dead Space Reboot?
Remembering Dieter Brummer: “Home and Away” Star Dies at 45
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kseniya Borodina
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
Boruto: The Power of the Karma Seal Explained and Ranked
10 Tragic Backstories of Your Favorite Happy Anime Characters
The Crunchyroll Virtual Expo Is Here
dragon ball z fusion reborn
Is Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn Worth Watching?
Five Cooperative Games You Should Consider Playing
Fortnite Presents Rift Tour With Ariana Grande
Back 4 Blood Open Beta Will Be Launching Soon
Every Warlock Ability Change Coming to Destiny 2 in Season 15 (So Far)