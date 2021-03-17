10 Things You Didn’t Know about Wyatt Pike

With American Idol back on the air this time of year, the world is getting to know the young men and women who are making names for themselves in the world of music. Wyatt Pike happens to be one of those young men, and he’s looking to take the world by storm. The young singer really impressed the world with his musical talent, and it seems that everyone is now curious about him. Who is he? Could he win? And will he be the kind of guy who wins over America and makes them call and text their votes to the show all the time? Let’s find out who he is.
1. He Wanted to Drop Out of High School
In high school, all he wanted to do was walk out the doors, leave the small town life behind, and take off for a big city where he’d become a musical success overnight. It was only a dream, though, because his parents were not having any of that. Their son was not dropping out of high school and moving away. He stayed put.
2. He Did Go to Songwriting Camp
He wasn’t going to drop out in his freshman year of high school, according to his parents, but they were fine with a musical summer camp. They enrolled Wyatt in a songwriting camp being held at Berklee College of Music. Located in Boston, he was able to spend an entire week writing with some of the most talented people in the business.
3. He Did Leave College
His parents managed to keep him in high school by convincing him that dropping out was a terrible idea, but that doesn’t mean he was having anything to do with college. He enrolled, but he didn’t stick around. Instead, he took it upon himself to drop out only a few months after he was enrolled. He needed to focus on his music, and that’s what he’s been doing.
4. He Tried Business School
From dreams of music to enrolling in courses at Charleston’s College of Charleston, he was not living the life he wanted. He was living his last week at home with his family, but he wasn’t feeling good about the fact that he was ready to board a plane and go across the country to live in a dorm and take classes in a town he didn’t to be in. So, he dropped out before orientation. He decided to take one year to himself to work on his music.
5. He Started Working in the Music Industry
Instead of going to college right away, he got a job closer to home. The Park City, Utah native got a job at a radio station. He was also working on his own music working for a company called Mountain Town Music that allowed him to play during the busy tourist season. That’s when he decided that he needed to do bigger things. He released his own EP.
6. He Applied to Music School
In addition to doing bigger and more exciting things with his music during his gap year, he realized he wanted to go back to school. That’s when he made the decision to apply at Berklee – the school in Boston where he went to camp so many summers before. He was excited to get an acceptance letter from the school of music – it isn’t easy to get one of those – and that’s when his life changed for the better.
7. He’s Living Pandemic Life
Rather than moving to Boston to go to school, however, he’s been living at home and working on his classes virtually. We have a feeling it’s not the same thing to do that in music school as it is in other forms of college, but he’s making it work. That pandemic life means no in-school learning, but he’s had no college experience to compare it to.
8. He’s Always Loved Music
One thing that has been certain in this young man’s life is his love of music. He’s been performing for his family since he was a young child of only three. He would carry around his little guitar, set up a stage on the living room rug, and he would perform for his family. It’s his dream.
9. He’s a Writer
There is one thing the world needs to know about this young man. He’s not just a singer. He’s a writer. His goal is to make music from start to finish. He’s very talented, and he has everything it will take to make that happen.
10. He’s Close to His Family
It’s very easy for him to be close to them, too. He has their full support in living out his dreams and making things happen. Without them and their support, his life might not be going so well right now, and he is thankful they’ve always been there to support him and to guide him.