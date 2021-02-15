From the moment Ximena Duque entered the entertainment industry, it was clear that she was going to be around for years to come. Her talent and hard work quickly set her apart and she was able to capture viewers’ attention with ease. On top of acting she has had some success as a model. Over the course of a little more than 10 years, Ximena earned nearly two dozen on screen credits for her role in shows like Santa Diabla, Dueños del Paraíso, and Days of Our Lives. Since 2017, however, she has been on a bit of a hiatus from acting, but that doesn’t mean that any of her fans have forgotten about her. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Ximena Duque.
1. She Was Born In Colombia
Ximena has spent the majority of her life in the United States, but she was actually born in Colombia. She relocated to Miami with her family when she was around 12-years-old. When she first arrived in the country she wanted to lose her accent but eventually learned to embrace it.
2. She Is A Successful YouTuber
Ximena’s work as an actress isn’t the only time she has gotten in front of a camera. She also likes creating her own content and she has built a very successful platform on YouTube. Her channel currently has 167,000 subscribers and has gotten more than 7 million views.
3. She Loves To Travel
Most people would agree that if they had more time and more money, they’d probably travel a lot more often. Ximena is fortunate to be in a position where she has both of those things. She has gotten to do lots of traveling over the years and has visited countries like Scotland and Turks and Caicos.
4. She Is Isn’t The Type To Get Complacent
Once a person reaches a certain level of success it can be easy to start getting complacent. Ximena has never been that type of person though. During an interview with Hola, Ximena shared that she never lets herself get too comfortable and she’s always looking to get more out of life.
5. She Plans To Return To The Entertainment World
If you’re a fan of Ximena’s fan you’ll be happy to know that she does plan on making a comeback some day – although it might not be the kind of comeback people are expecting. She told Hola, “What I would love is to return to the artistic environment with something of my own. I have always dreamed of writing something, of producing something and today we have many possibilities.”
6. She Loves Giving Advice
Things haven’t always been easy for Ximena, but she is still a very positive person and she likes to spread that energy around to others. She loves getting the chance to connect with people through her social media platforms and she enjoys giving advice on various topics.
7. She Doesn’t Plan To Have Any More Children
Ximena is the proud mother of three children. She and her husband, Jay Adkins, have been married since 2017 and have two children together. She also has a son from a previous relationship. Ximena loves being a mother but doesn’t want to have any more children. While talking to Hola she said, “We already have our two girls and Christian, we are already super good.”
8. She Tested Positive For COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people all over the world, and Ximena is one of them. She tested positive for the virus in January of 2021 while she was pregnant with her third child. After news broke that she had COVID she said, “It is very easy to criticize and assume that we are infected because we are irresponsible, or because we do not use masks. The reality is that those who are close to us know how for almost a year we have taken care of ourselves and we have taken extreme measures to avoid this terrible nightmare.”
9. She Is An Award Winner
Everybody likes to have their hard work acknowledged and the contributions that Ximena has made throughout her career certainly haven’t gone unnoticed. She has won several awards throughout her career with one of the most recent being a 2014 Premios Tu Mundo Award for The Best Bad Girl.
10. Days Of Our Lives Was Her First English Role
Gaining international success is something that many actors look forward to, and it’s something that Ximena can say she accomplished. Being cast in Days of Our Lives in 2016 marked the first time she had an English speaking role. Being on the show helped introduce her to an even wider audience