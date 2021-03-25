Yany Prado is a name that may not be familiar to American audiences just yet, but that is all about to change. The talented young actress has spent most of her career working on Mexican productions, but her recent role in the Netflix series, Sky Rojo, has the potential to catapult her to international stardom. Although the series was originally made in Spanish, it has been released to countries all over the world. Yany is already getting a lot of attention for her role in the series and there are lots of people who are looking forward to seeing much more from her in the future. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Yany Prado.
1. She’s Originally From Cuba
Although Yanny has spent the bulk of her career working on Mexican projects, she was actually born and raised in Cuba. She relocated to Mexico when she was only 11-years-old. Now, Yany also spends half of her time living in Spain and the other half living in Mexico.
2. Her Goal Is To Make It To Hollywood
Yany has already accomplished a lot in a small window of time, but her ultimate goal is to get to Hollywood. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Yany said, “I always tell my mother that until I get to Hollywood I won’t stop (laughs). I would like, in general, to continue with all the branches of interpretation: theater, cinema, series and novels, in the latter case it would be if the role that goes with me and defends a message. But I am not marrying any branch, I will do what comes. Whatever makes me have a connection to the character.”
3. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
Yany fell in love with acting at an early age and the people around her also realized that she had a special talent. She received acting training from Centro de Educación Artística in Mexico. Yany got her first acting role in 2010 when she was only 19-years-old.
4. She Sings And Dances
The world may have been introduced to Yany as an actress, but that isn’t the only area of the arts that she loves. Yany is also a singer and a dancer although it seems that acting is where she has focused most of her attention. We haven’t found any information to suggest that Yany has plans to pursue singing and dancing on a professional level.
5. She Loves Fashion
Not only is Yany going to put on a good show every chance she gets, but she’s going to make sure she looks good while doing it. She has a great sense of style and she isn’t afraid to take risks with her outfits. She enjoys getting the chance to share her personality through her clothing.
6. Her Role In Sky Rojo Opened Her Eyes To Feminism
Sky Rojo was more than just an acting opportunity for Yany, it also helped change her view of the world. Yany told Cosmopolitan, “…during my childhood in Cuba I lived and grew up in a totally patriarchal system. When I arrived at ‘Sky Rojo’, with these ‘superwomen’ that are Verónica and Lali, my eyes were opened, I became aware of feminism, that we have a voice and that we have to fight.”
7. Freedom Is Her Favorite Thing About Acting
Every actor has something different that they love the most about acting, and for Yany Prado that thing is freedom. According to Bola VIP, Yany said, “Acting is freedom for me, being able to remove the problems we have in society, acting gives you the freedom to dare to do what people would never think you were, you do that in acting, it gives you the opportunity to become a chameleon.”
8. She’s A Dog Mom
So far in her career, Yany hasn’t shared much information about her personal life. One thing we did learn, however, is that she’s a pet parent to a cute little dog. Unfortunately, she hasn’t revealed a lot of information on her fur baby either, and there are no pictures of him/her on Yany’s social media.
9. She Only Has 7 Acting Credits
Yany carries herself with the poise and grace of someone who has been in the entertainment industry for decades. In reality though, Yany has just 7 acting credits. The majority of those credits, however, have been for long running roles in Mexican soap operas.
10. She’s Already Gotten An Award Nomination
Yany is still relatively early on in her career, but she’s already getting some recognition for her hard work and talent. In 2018, she recieved a Premios TVyNovelas nomination for Best Young Lead Actress for her role in La doble vida de Estela Carrillo. There’s a very good chance there will be more nominations — and hopefully some wins — in Yany’s future.