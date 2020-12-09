Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yazan Abo Horira

Since it’s debut, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has been full of drama and bizarre romances, but Yazan Abo Horira and Brittany Banks’s love story might just be one of the most interesting the show has scene. After having a long distance relationship, Brittany, who lives in Florida, went to visit Yazan in his home country of Jordan. Once they were together in person, it quickly became clear that they weren’t even close to being on the same page. In addition to having very different cultural and religion beliefs, Brittany was still legally married to someone else. Despite the challenges they faced, Yazan and Brittany continued to try to make things work during their time on the show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Yazan Abo Horira.

1. His Sister Once Lived With Brittany.

If you tuned into Yazan’s season of The Other Way, then you’re probably aware of the fact that he has at least one brother. Those who paid extra close attention early in the season will also remember that he has a sister which is how he and Brittany got in contact. Although Yazan’s sister never came up again during the show, Brittany recently spilled some tea. In an Instagram comment she said,  “His sister lived with me and I took care of her in the US! When my family saved her from an abusive ex that married her and brought her to the US when she was like 14.”

2. He’s A Mechanical Engineer

Yazan’s job has always been a source of confusion, even for the most dedicated fans of The Other Way. Although he appeared to be a barber at some points in the season, it appears that he actually went to school to study mechanical engineering and has worked as a mechanical engineer.

3. He May Have Gotten Veneers

If you take a scroll through Yazan’s Instagram you may notice that he looks a little different in some of his more recent posts. While he hasn’t officially said anything about making any changes to his appearance, it looks like he may have gotten some work done to his teeth. Either that or he’s invested in some serious teeth whitening.

4. He’s Very Active On Social Media

One of the reasons Yazan’s family didn’t seem to like Brittany was the fact that she spent so much time on social media. Ironically, however, it looks like Yazan has gotten really into social media since the show. He posts frequently on Instagram and has more than 82,000 followers.

5. He And Brittany Are No Longer Together

Yazan and Brittany had a very turbulent relationship to say the lease. It didn’t take long for everyone (except for them) to see that things probably weren’t going to work out. Even though they tried to keep it together and ended the season on a good note, it looks like they have decided to go their separate ways.

6. He Has An Account On Cameo

Yazan is definitely enjoying his 15 minutes of fame and he is taking full advantage of his time in the spotlight. He has created an account on Cameo where he records and sells customized video shoutouts. He is currently charging $39 for a video. Fans can be an additional $2.99 to chat with him.

7. He May Get Into Modeling

Yazan’s good looks were the first thing Brittany noticed about him, and they certainly didn’t go unnoticed among fans. His handsome face has won the hearts of people all over the world and he seems to be enjoying the attention. An article from Soap Dirt suggests that he may even try to do some modeling.

8. He Might Have A New Girlfriend

Things may not have worked out between him and Brittany, but that doesn’t mean that Yazan has given up on finding love. In fact, he may have already found himself a new boo. In a social media post Yazan mentioned having a girlfriend although he didn’t reveal any information on who the woman is.

9. He Has No Desire To Move To The United States

On show’s like 90 Day Fiance there’s a perception that people from other countries are desperate to get to the United States, but that isn’t always true. At the beginning of the season, Yazan explained that there were various reasons why he couldn’t go to the United States so it would be easier for Brittany to come to him in Jordan. At the end of the season, Brittany suggested that he come to the United States because it could be a safer environment for both of them. Yazan explained that he’s never wanted to move to the United States although he would consider for Brittany’s sake.

10. He Might Be Done With Reality TV

So far, we have no word on whether or not Yazan will be brought back for another season with the 90 Day Fiance franchise. He hasn’t commented on the situation either way. At the end of the day, if he and Brittany are really done for good then he probably wouldn’t have a storyline that makes sense for the show.


