Yes, An Ace Ventura 3 Movie is in Development

Are there really that many people that want to see a third Ace Ventura movie? Wouldn’t the pet detective have grown up a bit and found someone that could stand him by now? It does sound as though Ace Ventura 3 is going to be coming, but at this point, it’s hard to pin down any of the details since it’s not even known if Jim Carrey, the guy that made the character popular, will want to star in it. The question of whether people would accept another movie without Carrey in the lead spot is hard to say since there’s likely more than one reason why a third movie never surfaced. The end of the second movie saw Ace running from two different tribes after it was discovered that he’d slept with the bride-to-be that would unite them. His main reason for being in Africa during the second movie was to keep each tribe from annihilating each other by finding a sacred white bat, which proved to be Ace’s kryptonite as he couldn’t stand bats and was loathe to even touch the albino creature. But there is one thing to say about the second movie, and it’s a bit divisive as well as argumentative. The second movie just wasn’t as good as the first as a good number of jokes had grown stale, and the new jokes started to wear thin very quickly.
In fact, after Ace Ventura, it almost felt as though Jim Carrey had found the limits of his acting range since he didn’t exactly change it up that much for a few of his movies. It can be said as of now that he’s a pretty good actor since he did eventually break out of his comedic routines to deliver a few movies that were both insightful and anything but funny such as The Majestic, The Truman Show, and even The Number 23. Growing as an actor took Carrey in a different direction as he hasn’t done nearly as much comedy over the years, though this could be attributed to the fact that he’s had a few very dramatic turns in his life over the past decade or two. But bringing him back for a third Ace Ventura movie does feel as though it would be absolutely necessary since without him there really isn’t a movie. There are those roles that can be passed off to others and remain just as compelling, but they’re rare and they don’t always work quite as well. Trying to get another comedian to play the part of Ace doesn’t feel as though it would work in the slightest if only because Carrey put so much into this character that trying to fill the role with someone else feels as though it’s bound for failure from the first line.
One of his most recent roles, that of Dr. Robotnik, kind of proves that no one else can do what Carrey can since he did return to his comedic manner and was just as good as he’s always been, even if he had to tone it down quite a bit. Just thinking about another Ace Ventura movie brings to mind something that might derail the idea or change it beyond all acceptable measure since people need to be reminded apparently of how raunchy the first two movies were, and how easily offended people have been seen to be lately. Those claiming that the movie would work just fine without the raunchy and troubling humor are cute and all since they’re kidding themselves if they would want to see the same character acting like a socially-conscious individual that’s learned that the way he acted years ago is wrong and hurtful to those around him. Seriously, making Ace Ventura change in a fundamental way feels like a great idea to tank the movie from the start, especially since many of the jokes that take place in the movie are either sick and twisted humor, or jokes that make fun of other people in a way that many folks today might be heavily offended by. Plus, after so long, the genuine feeling is that we either need the character, or we don’t need him at all. It’s kind of interesting to think that quite a few of those that are ready to speak ill of 80s and 90s movies, going so far as to state that some movies ‘couldn’t be made today’ are likely among those that want this movie to be made.
It would be great to see the movie if it was possible to bring it back as it was years ago, with Ace still the crude but hilarious individual that so many people came to enjoy at the time. But thinking that such a thing would happen is kind of naive in today’s society, so we won’t be holding our breath.