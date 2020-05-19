Yes, Captain Rex Should Return in The Mandalorian Season 2

With October slowly approaching, that means the second season of The Mandalorian is coming. I’ve recently discovered that the second season is adding two new big guns to the cast. The first is Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan Kryze in The Clone Wars series. This is a big deal, because the Clone Wars ended with this character being the ruler of Mandalore. But what happened to her after the great purge on Mandalore? It looks like we’re about to find out and I’m super excited for it. The second is Timothy Olyphant, who, in my opinion, is criminally underrated. It’s not confirmed who his character is, but I can’t shake the feeling that he’ll be playing a character we’re already familiar with. On one hand, that sounds cool to me, but on the other hand, it kind of makes me nervous.
Why is that so? Well, it all goes back to the problem I’ve been having with Star Wars for a while now. The first season of The Mandalorian was unique because it didn’t feel like the traditional Star Wars we’re used to watching. Mando is the lone gunfighter that brought a neo-Western vibe to Star Wars. It was awesome, but what made it better is the fact that it had little to nothing to do with the larger Star Wars lore. No appearance or mention of Luke, Han Solo, and no other forced cameos. The reason why that’s good is because Star Wars is a literal universe and it feels smaller whenever they focus on characters we’ve seen already. In a galaxy far, far away filled with all kinds of colorful characters, it seems like a waste to bottle it down to only the few popular characters.
Speaking of which, it has been confirmed that a particular bounty hunter will be appearing in season two. Boba Fett will be returning to challenge The Mandalorian. That sounds awesome, but like I said, the fan service seems strong with this one. I’m not totally against him coming back, however. His very anticlimactic fate in Return of the Jedi didn’t do him any justice and on top of that, he’s the first Mandalorian. Maybe he wasn’t officially a part of the creed, but he’s the first bounty hunter we Star Wars fans became familiar with. His armor is a dark reflection of Mando’s and if a confrontation between them is coming, then it’s one I’m looking forward to.
If Boba Fett is coming back, then guess who will be playing him? The same actor who played his “father” Jango Fett. Temuera Morrison will apparently be returning to play Jango’s “son” in the form of Boba Fett. It was never explained in the movies, but when we’re first introduced to a child Boba in Attack of the Clones, it’s revealed that he’s Jango son. The thing is, he technically isn’t his son in the regular sense. Jango told Count Dooku he would be the clone template under the condition that he would have a clone bred for himself. This untampered clone would be his “son” called Boba Fett. So Boba isn’t really his son, but a clone that’s not exactly like the rest. It’s weird, but that explains why an older Temuera Morrison would be returning.
If that’s the case, then there is one other fan-favorite character he can play in season two. If you’re a Clone Wars fan, you know who I’m talking about. The very best Clone trooper there is, better known as Captain Rex. Make fun of his name all you want, but it suits him. A commander under Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex served the Jedi and the Republic well during The Clone Wars. He even formed a special friendship with Anakin’s padawan Ahsoka Tano, which lasted years after the war. Rex is one of few Clones that got his inhibitor chip removed. Ahsoka caused this, and the two managed to survive the events of Order 66. Where did they go from there? Given the events of the Rebels show, it seems that they were separated. Ahsoka became an adult and Rex founded other Clones and took refuge in an abandoned walker.
Rebels showed them reuniting and joining the Ghost crew to challenge the Empire. If that’s not cool enough, Rex was revealed to have fought in the Battle of Endor. Rex is a true warrior and the most honorable of the Clones. He even acknowledged that he was bred for war and was curious how he and his fellow Clones would live after the war. When The Clone Wars ended, he didn’t join the Empire, but he played a big hand in destroying it. So what did life have to offer him after the Galactic Civil War? The war may have ended, but The Mandalorian showed us the remnants of the Empire were still operating. A normal life is impossible for a Clone bred for war, so if there are still Imperials living, then Rex will hunt them.
This is where he can fit into the second season. His pal Ahsoka Tano will be appearing, so why not show them together in live-action? It’s unclear what role she will be playing, but she will be the elephant in the room. As a Jedi and veteran of The Clone Wars, she’ll be the big hero and she’ll need her partner. Even after Temuera Morrison’s Jango Fett was killed, he still kept up his Star Wars gig by playing and voicing Clone troopers. He played Commander Cody in Revenge of the Sith, who complied with Order 66, and now he has the chance to play the good Clone commander. If he plays Boba for a while, he probably won’t take his helmet off. If he reprises Rex, however, he’ll show his face and reveal that he’s much older.
He can play two characters that are clones of Jango Fett and they’ll both be on different sides. As Boba Fett, he’ll be the vengeful and scarred notorious bounty hunter and as Rex, he’ll be the older and experienced rebel commander. Once Ahsoka reappears, Rex won’t be far behind to back her up. It’s possible that he led rebel shock trooper units, including Cara Dune, so if her and Mando need a field team leader, he’s their man. Do you want to see everyone’s favorite Clone trooper in The Mandalorian? If he is involved, it’s not confirmed yet, but it would be a serious mistake to not include him. We’re just going to have to wait.